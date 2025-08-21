Popejoy Hall Ushers In Second Year Of Broadway Bridges Albuquerque

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Popejoy Hall, in partnership with The Broadway League, will launch the second year of Broadway Bridges Albuquerque, an initiative designed to increase access to Broadway touring performances for high school students in the Albuquerque Metro area. This season, up to 300 students from Albuquerque Public Schools (APS), Rio Rancho Public Schools (RRPS), and Bernalillo Public Schools will attend a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in October.

High school teachers from APS, RRPS, and Bernalillo Public Schools are invited to enter a lottery to receive subsidized tickets. The lottery will open Thursday, August 21, and will close Friday, September 5. Selected teachers will be notified with instructions to complete ticket purchases. Transportation will be arranged by the schools. Apply here.

“Broadway Bridges Albuquerque is more than just a ticket to a show; it's an investment in arts education,” said Fabianna, Director of Popejoy Hall. “Experiencing live theatre can ignite curiosity, deepen classroom learning, and help students see themselves in new stories and possibilities. We're proud to help make that accessible to more young people across our community.”

Modeled after the successful Broadway Bridges program in New York City, Broadway Bridges Albuquerque offers subsidized tickets to Equity touring Broadway productions at Popejoy Hall. With support from touring productions and the City of Albuquerque's Urban Enhancement Trust Fund, the initiative transforms Broadway performances into affordable field trips for local public schools.

Popejoy Hall operates two programs dedicated to New Mexico teens — Broadway Bridges Albuquerque and Broadway for Teens — both designed to expand access to live theatre. Over the past three seasons, these programs have collectively provided more than 800 students across New Mexico with free or discounted Broadway tickets.

For more information about Broadway Bridges Albuquerque or other Popejoy Hall outreach initiatives, visit www.popejoypresents.com/education-outreach.

About Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory — a world where bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine, and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh. At its heart, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.