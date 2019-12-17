Popejoy Hall Presents MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000

Join show creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, and the world's greatest movie-riffing robots - Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy - as they embark on a hilarious tour of the cheesiest films ever made. The small-screen favorite leaps to the stage with the same wit, comedy, and laughter that has fostered a loyal following for more than 30 years. Catch Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour with show creator Joel Hodgson in Popejoy Hall on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 7:30 pm.



The original show aired for 11 seasons beginning in 1988 when Joel Robinson, played by Hodgson, went into space. Mad scientist Dr. Clayton Forrester and his crony, TV's Frank, forced him to watch bad movies as part of an evil experiment. To keep his sanity, Joel built a cast of lovable robot sidekicks: Crow, Tom Servo, Gypsy, and Cambot. Together, they watched bad movies and through their wisecracks, quips, and friendships, made it through never-ending terrible cinema while entertaining audiences with gut-busting hilarity, jokes, and commentary.



Through various syndications and crowd funding, Mystery Science Theater 3000 won fans over and became one of the most beloved cult TV shows of all time. The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour is the last chance to see Hodgson perform the unique comedic art form he created on his final live tour. The Popejoy stage transforms into a circus-themed party with non-stop humor, spirited sketches, songs, and jokes riffed on a "So-Bad-It's-Good" feature film.



Tickets for Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour are on sale for $69, $55, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchase online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore and the Bradbury Ticket Office, located at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, or by calling (505) 925-5858. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.





