Photos: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Santa Fe Playhouse

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) shares a look into first rehearsals for the New Mexico premiere of the Pulitzer Prize finalist groundbreaking play What the Constitution Means to Me, by Heidi Schreck, directed by Lynn Goodwin, with Kate Udall (SFP’s Sweat; Netflix’s Daredevil) taking on the role of Heidi.

What the Constitution Means to Me performs May 9 through June 2, 2024 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night is Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 pm.

Playwright Heidi Schreck’s boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

What the Constitution Means to Me premiered off-Broadway at the New York Theatre Workshop on September 12, 2018. The play opened on Broadway at the Helen Hayes Theatre on March 31, 2019. Initially announced for a 12-week engagement, the Broadway production extended twice and fully recouped its investment, shattering box office records, for a total run of 24 weeks. Following Broadway, What the Constitution Means to Me played a record-breaking limited engagement run at the Eisenhower Theater at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., as well as two sit-down engagements in Los Angeles and Chicago before halting performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me resumed in September 2021.

Joining Kate Udall will be Jonah Scott Mendelsohn (APAC’s Caroline, or Change) as the Legionnaire; with Ariana Roybal and Xavia “Shaunti” Sitonik alternating as the debater.

Featuring scenic design and lighting design by Jared Roberts (SFP’s A Delicate Balance), costume design by Zoe Burke (SFP’s Fun Home), sound design by Saibi Khalsa (SFP’s A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), props design by Emily Rankin (SFP’s Or, and Born With Teeth). The stage manager is Allison Goetzman (SFP’s Or,).

Tickets

Tickets range from $15 - $60 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing May 9 and 10); $5 Rush tickets after opening night) and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime.

Photo Credit: Explore and Adore.