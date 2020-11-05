Ladies Night Out will take place at the Casper Events Center Friday, December 4th.

Spectra Venue Management has announced Nightingale College Presents "Ladies Night Out" with Heather McDonald at the Casper Events Center on Friday, December 4th. This ultimate ladies' night out will be an evening filled with ladies, laughter, cocktails, and retail therapy!

Today's women are part nurturer, part chauffer, part chef, part housekeeper, part teacher, and the list goes on! Then, along comes 2020 to provide a whole new level to their never-ending ninja skills. It's time to honor these busy, thriving women with a night designed for them - a night off from all of the mom duties and the opportunity to connect with the ladies for laughing, shopping, and overall debauchery.

Doors will open at 5:00 pm. There will be a tradeshow featuring a variety retail vendors and a Ladies Night Out Cocktail Lounge. The show will begin at 7:30 pm. Headliner Heather McDonald's latest stand-up Special, JUICY SCOOP, recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video and racked up an unheard of 1,200 5-star reviews in its first 2 weeks of being available. It continues to grow and make people laugh daily. Her debut stand up special I DON'T MEAN TO BRAG originally premiered on Showtime and then was later acquired by NETFLIX. She is a headlining comedian who has consecutively sold out shows at clubs and theatres throughout the country.

Tickets will be $29 and $39 each. VIP Tables of 6 are available for $300 each and include a bottle of champagne plus the ultimate Ladies Survival Kit. Tickets on sale on Monday, November 9th at 10 am through www.SinclairTix.com. Tickets available at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256 beginning Wednesday, November 11th at 11:30 am.

More About Heather McDonald

Heather's relatability is celebrated in her stand up comedy act, podcast, and all of her creative content. She is always sharing honestly about her 20 year long marriage, 2 teenage sons, and being a stepmother, all while making girl's nights out her main priority in life.

Heather's celebrity impressions and Barbie reenactments of tv shows on her multiple social media platforms have gone viral and continue to bring joy to the world. Her wildly successful, comedy and pop culture podcast, Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, is in its fifth year, and is coming up on it's 500th episode with 60 MILLION downloads. The show has over 15,000 5-Star Reviews on iTunes and is ranked in the top 10 Comedy Interview charts. Her loyal listeners are drawn to her unique ability to always get the juiciest scoop from her celebrity guests, while laughing out loud in public with their AirPods in.

Heather is regularly featured on Wendy Williams talk show, giving her opinion on the hottest topics to Wendy. She is most recognized from E!'s top rated show CHELSEA LATELY where she wrote, produced, and appeared for its entire 7 year run. She also starred in AFTER LATELY, a mockumentary series on E! for its 3 successful seasons. Heather was also a contributing writer who had a featured role in major motion films "White Chicks"and "Dance Flicks" by The Wayans Brothers.

She was the host of TLC's All About Sex and Hollywood Today Live. She is regularly featured on HLN, Nightline, CNN, 25 Words or Less, Punchline, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Tonight Show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and too many more to list.

Heather's two New York Times Bestselling memoirs are titled YOU'LL NEVER BLUE BALL IN THIS TOWN AGAIN and MY INAPPROPRIATE LIFE.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

In cooperation with Casper-Natrona County Health Department, the Casper Events Center has instituted a series of safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, including:

Screening:

All employees, vendors, show personnel, and volunteers are temperature and symptom screened upon entrance. All employees, vendors and sub-contractors will wear masks. Gloves will be worn in any hand to hand action and upon any additional requirements to do so;

Masks:

Masks or facial coverings are required to be worn for all attendees while not drinking or dining;

Limited Capacity Seating has been created to execute a safer seating environment, limiting pod groupings of fans to 8 or less seats. Fans are not required to purchase all seats in a pod group. Fans may be seated with other fans not known prior to purchasing.

Fans are asked to respect one another to provide a safe environment for everyone in attendance.

Table Seating:

Our Floor Seating is arranged in tables of 6 people. You must buy all 6 seats together in the same table. You cannot buy a variety of seats at multiple tables.

Air Handling:

The Casper Events Center's HVAC system has the ability to cycle air 6 times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air;

Bars will run with partnered staff, one will take money the other will hand out food and drinks.

Sanitization:

Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, and entrances;

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.

For more information about the Casper Events Center, visit:

www.caspereventscenter.com

