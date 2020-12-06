New Mexico Actors Lab Will Take Over Closed Theatre Space in Albuquerque

The New Mexico Actors Lab will take over the space known as the Adobe Rose or The Swan, located at 1213 Parkway Drive, Albuquerque Journal reports.

The organization has signed a long-term lease, according to Robert Benedetti, NMAL founder and managing director.

"We are a hopeful bunch in the theater," said Nicholas Ballas, New Mexico Actors Lab artistic director. "Our fervent hope is that 2021 will bring a calming of the COVID pandemic and that it will give us the opportunity to reengage audiences in intimate, thoughtful and rewarding productions. When and if that happens, we will be ready to bring five compelling shows to Santa Fe audiences. Five shows loosely organized around the theme of 'Truth and the Veils' that conceal it. Five shows showcasing the finest local actors and directors. Five shows that prove that, without hope, we are diminished as a community and as individuals."

The titles and dates of the five plays will be announced in the spring.

Ballas said that they will need financial help from the public, and have announced a fundraising drive in hopes of raising $20,000. Tax-deductible donations can be made through the Actors Lab website at nmactorslab.com or by mail directly to New Mexico Actors Lab, PO Box 6025, Santa Fe, NM 87505.

