Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence Come to the Ford Wyoming Center

Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence with special guest Laney Wilson are coming to Casper on the Late Nights & Longnecks Tour at the Ford Wyoming Center on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, February 12th at 10:00 A.M. and available at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, all SinclairTix outlets locations, online at SinclairTix.com, or by phone at 800-442-2256.

Justin Moore has built a loyal fanbase over the past decade with his traditional Country sound and captivating live shows. Those fans helped boost his fifth studio album, LATE NIGHTS ANS LONGNECKS, to the top of the charts upon its release in July. The lead track from the Arkansas native's LP, "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home," peaked at No.1 and marked Moore's eighth chart-topping single on both Mediabase and Billboard charts. Penned alongside Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill and producer Jeremy Stover, "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" further proves Moore's skills as a thought-provoking project, KINDA DON'T CARE, earned the singer his third consecutive No.1 album debut and features his chart-topping singles "You Look Like I Need A Drink" and "Somebody Else Will." It served as a follow up to his second No.1 album release, the GOLD-certified OFF THE BEATEN PATH. Over his 10+ year career, Moore has produced eight No.1's including "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away," "Small Town USA" and "Till My Last Day" as well as seven Top 10 hits and PLATINUM-certified albums JUSTINE MOORE and OUTLAWS LIKE ME. The Valory Music Co. recording artist has earned multiple ACM, ACA and ACC Awards nominations as well as an ACM Award win. He has shared the stage with Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and Brantley Gilbert. In 2020 he will kick-off his LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS TOUR with Tracy Lawrence

One of country music's truest traditionalists, Tracy Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and has charted 18 No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a GRAMMY nomination. Recently, Lawrence released his latest album, 'Made In America.' The album is a milestone for Lawrence - penning 8 of the 12 tracks featured.

Lainey Wilson's music is by equal measures richly textured and forthright - much like her honeyed Louisiana drawl, which is as likely to offer you a warm word of encouragement as it is to call you on your B.S. Signed to BBR Music Group's flagship imprint, Broken Bow Records, Wilson has spent years honing her song craft and developing her own "bell bottom country" sound, which is unapologetic, gritty, free-spirited, and exemplary of both her personality and her preferred fashion aesthetic. Her songs and live performances are anchored in straightforward, raw emotion that doesn't beat around the bush about who Lainey Wilson is - either as a person or an artist.