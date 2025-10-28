HOLIDAY IN SANTA FE Flamenco Celebration Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Santa Fe's flamenco company, Compañía Chuscales & Mina Fajardo, will bring holiday spirit to the stage with Holiday Flamenco 2025: Holiday in Santa Fe. This joyful concert blends the fire of flamenco with the warmth of holiday traditions, featuring timeless carols, vibrant dance, and the artistry of Santa Fe's flamenco community.

Audiences will experience beloved classics reimagined through flamenco, including Silent Night, Carol of the Bells, and selections from Chuscales and Mina Fajardo's most recent Holiday CDs. The program highlights both the beauty of flamenco's tradition and the joy of the holiday season, uniting community, culture, and family in one heartfelt performance.

Featured Artists:

Chuscales – Guitarist, Music Director (NM Music Hall of Fame, Isadora Duncan Award recipient)

Mina Fajardo – Artistic Director, dancer, singer, percussionist

Company Dancers: Monze Díaz · Dani Mouw · Giovanna Chávez · Allison Hoyman · Alandra López · Angelique Cordova · Allana Pratt · Jodi McGinnis · Jazmine Padilla · Alexis Padilla · Zayra Gonzalez

A highlight of the evening will be performances by Mina Fajardo's flamenco students, each presenting solo and group numbers, showcasing the next generation of flamenco talent in Santa Fe.

Holiday Flamenco 2025: Holiday in Santa Fe promises an unforgettable evening where flamenco passion meets holiday magic — a celebration for families, friends, and the entire community.