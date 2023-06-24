Gigi Bella and Friends to Perform BIG FEELINGS at Teatro Paraguas

Performances are July 14-16, 2023.

By: Jun. 24, 2023

Big Feelings, an Evening of Poetry and Music with Gigi Bella will play Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe) from July 14-16, 2023, Performances take place Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission and $8 students/limited income and are available at Click Here or at the door.

Born out of the ABQ Funny Fiesta and a previous engagement with Teatro Paraguas, Big Feelings is a glitter glam extravaganza featuring Taylor Swift level costume changes, original pop punk tunes (maybe even a Selena cover), Taco Bell as religion and, of course, award winning poetry centering the queer femme Mexicana experience. Big Feelings is based on the indie bestselling book of the same name and tells stories for those who know the feeling of giving yourself to lovers and sometimes even a country that does not want you back. Live band featuring Evan Galpert and Ryan Merrill.

Gigi Bella has been ranked the tenth woman poet in the world (WOWPS 2017) and the two time Project X Bronx Poetry Champion. She is also a Pink Door Fellow, and a National Poetry Slam Champion. She currently has 14 videos on Youtube with mega poetry conglomerate, Button Poetry. She has been featured on stages with Andrea Gibson, Sabrina Benaim, Olivia Gatwood and many others. Her chapbook, weird things, was featured on the instagram of pop singer/songwriter, Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave,” Waitress the Musical) Her book, big feelings, is available through Game Over Books and is a Small Press Distribution Bestseller. 




