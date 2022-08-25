¡GLOBALQUERQUE! 2022 Announces Full Lineup + More!
¡Globalquerque! returns once again - with its entire pre-pandemic slate of programming PLUS! - to take over the beautiful National Hispanic Cultural Center.
¡Globalquerque! New Mexico's Annual Celebration of World Music & Culture, the Southwest's biggest world music and culture party, enters its 18th year of bringing some of the finest acts from around the planet to New Mexico!
¡Globalquerque! returns once again - with its entire pre-pandemic slate of programming PLUS! - to take over the beautiful National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) campus along the banks of the Rio Grande in Albuquerque, NM! The festival has also expanded to 3 days - with the addition of its Free Opening Headphone Dance Party + Concert featuring México City's Son Rompe Pera - September 22-24, 2022!
The full lineup (see attached) will feature 18 acts from around the world, including the now legendary DakhaBrakha [Ukraine], up-and-coming soul/R&B artist Bette Smith [USA], Taos Pueblo renaissance man Robert Mirabal, boundary-breaking, award-winning Indian chanteuse Kiran Ahluwalia and Haitian vodou funk/hip hop artist Vox Sambou!
There will also be a very special ¡Globalquerque!-Chamber Music America commissioned performance from Asian-American nu-classical, NYC-based duo Arkai in collaboration with members of New Mexico's own Nosotros and Nohe & Sus Santos.
Tickets are available in person or by phone at the NHCC Box Office Tuesdays - Friday 10 AM - 5 PM / Saturday 12 - 5 PM | 505-724-4771 | 1701 4th St SW, Albuquerque, NM. Please note that even our free events are ticketed. Tickets are also available online. More Info.