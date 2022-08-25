¡GLOBALQUERQUE! 2022 Announces Full Lineup + More!

¡Globalquerque! New Mexico's Annual Celebration of World Music & Culture, the Southwest's biggest world music and culture party, enters its 18th year of bringing some of the finest acts from around the planet to New Mexico!

¡Globalquerque! returns once again - with its entire pre-pandemic slate of programming PLUS! - to take over the beautiful National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) campus along the banks of the Rio Grande in Albuquerque, NM! The festival has also expanded to 3 days - with the addition of its Free Opening Headphone Dance Party + Concert featuring México City's Son Rompe Pera - September 22-24, 2022!