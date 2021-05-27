Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Free Movies Will Return To The Santa Fe Railyard in June

May. 27, 2021  

AMP continues to bring people back together as we gradually find ourselves on the other side of the pandemic. Movies in the Railyard will return every Friday in June and continue every other Saturday in July and early August.

Upcoming Lineup:

June 4: Toy Story 4

June 11: Bill and Ted Face The Music (Sponsored by Best Daze)

June 18: Akeelah and the Bee (with pre-show spelling bee in collaboration with Earthseed Black Arts Alliance)

June 25: Rocketman (SF Pride Weekend! Pre-show Elton John karaoke)

July 10: Lady and the Tramp (Dog Movie Night! Sponsored by Teca Tu and Santa Fe Animal Shelter)

July 24: The Milagro Beanfield War (Folk Art Museum Night, aligned with the Musica Buena exhibit.)

Aug 7: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

The Railyard Park Movies series will follow state of New Mexico Department of Public Health orders at the time of the event. Attendance will be limited to allow people to spread out in their own socially distanced family/friends groups.

Currently, masks are required to be worn to enter the event site and to leave your pod for any reason during and after the event.

The movies are free, but reservations are required as per state guidelines. Everyone will be checked in so that capacity can be monitored. Reservations can be made on the AMP website: http://www.ampconcerts.org


Festival Ballet of Albuquerque Will Perform NUTCRACKER IN THE LAND OF ENCHANTMENT This Week

Teatro Paraguas presents a Poetry Reading with Joan Logghe and Art Goodtimes

The Santa Fe Opera and Kentucky Opera Present Online Workshop of New Opera THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE

KILLER QUEEN Comes to Popejoy in September


