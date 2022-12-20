Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF North American Tour is Coming to Popejoy Hall in January

Dec. 20, 2022  

Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico will present the tour of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof for six performances January 26 - 29, 2023. To purchase tickets, visit popejoypresents.com, call 505-277-4569 or visit UNM Bookstore Ticket Office. Ticket prices start at $45.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this production is directed by Tony Award ® winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

The cast features a mix of returning and new faces (returning cast noted in bold), including Jonathan Hashmonay as Tevye, Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Mary Beth Webber as Yente, Randa Meierhenry as Tzeitel, Graceann Kontak as Hodel, Yardén Barr as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Austin J. Gresham as Perchik, Carson Robinette as Fyedka and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.

The ensemble includes Morgan Cohen, Max Derderian, Gabriella Green, Christopher Hager, Ansley Grace Hamilton, James Jude Johnson, Emelie Latzer, Elliot Lazar, Tayler Mettra, Conor McGiffin, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Emily Qualmann, Daniel Rabinowitz, Isabel Robin, Jacob Simon, Brayden Singley, Lauren Blair Smith, Lauren Steinert, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber, Scott Willits.

The tour route is updated on the show website with additional cities to be announced.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964 and featured choreography by Jerome Robbins, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award® for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards® that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award® winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award® winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award® winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award® winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres.

The tour of Fiddler on the Roof is produced by NETworks Presentations.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. Current and upcoming productions include 1776, Anastasia, The Band's Visit, Blue Man Group, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray, Les Misérables, The Prom, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Waitress. www.networkstours.com

For tickets and information visit popejoypresents.com.





