Canadian Brass Returns To Popejoy Hall in January 2022

The world-renowned ensemble Canadian Brass returns to Popejoy Hall on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 3:00 pm for a delightful afternoon of music, spontaneity, and fun.

The brass quintet features founding member Chuck Daellenbach on tuba, Christopher Coletti and Caleb Hudson on trumpets, Achilles Liarmakopoulos on trombone, and Jeff Nelsen on horn. Known for unique outfits consisting of formal black suits and white running shoes, the ensemble's imagination and sense of fun continue to captivate audiences.

Their varied repertoire features brass standards and an enormous library of original arrangements. These include the works of Renaissance and Baroque masters, Classical works, marches, ragtime, Dixieland, Latin, jazz, big band, Broadway, and Christian music as well as popular songs and standards. From classics to new hits, Canadian Brass entertains audiences with great sounds.

Since 1970, Canadian Brass has been performing for audiences around the world, visiting Australia, the Middle East, the Soviet Union, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the United States, and beyond. With more than 137 recordings and videos, they have worked with nearly every major recording label and sold over two million albums worldwide. New Mexicans can witness "the world's most famous brass group" at Popejoy Hall again.

Tickets to Canadian Brass are on sale for $65, $49, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.