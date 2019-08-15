Bookworks Hosts Sonia Sotomayor at the KiMo Theater for Free Public Event

Bookworks hosts Sonia Sotomayor, at the KiMo Theater for a free public event on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 5 pm.

Sotomayor will participate in a moderated conversation to discuss her new children's picture book, JUST ASK!: BE DIFFERENT, BE BRAVE, BE YOU. Free tickets to the event are required and can be reserved at bkwrks.com, to come, or in person at Bookworks. There is a limit of two tickets per person. Signing line entry requires a copy of JUST ASK or the Spanish language version, ¡SOLO PREGUNTA!

In JUST ASK!: BE DIFFERENT, BE BRAVE, BE YOU. Sotomayor teams up with award-winning artist Rafael López in "a kind and caring book about the differences that make each of us unique" (Philomel/Penguin Books). The book discusses people's different abilities and looks at her own experience as a child diagnosed with diabetes. The children in JUST ASK have "super powers" and come together to build a community garden. The metaphor of different plants and flowers making a garden beautiful is applied to how people of all types make our world more colorful and interesting. They learn to "just ask" when they have questions about other people.

Sonia Sotomayor was born in the Bronx, New York. She earned a BA from Princeton and a JD from Yale Law. She was Assistant District Attorney in New York County, and a litigator in private practice. In 1991, President George Bush nominated her to the US District Court, Southern District of New York. In 1997, President Bill Clinton nominated her to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. President Barack Obama nominated her as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on May 26, 2009. She assumed the role August 8, 2009, becoming the first Latina to hold such a high position. Sotomayor is the author of My Beloved World, Turning Pages, and The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomayor.

Rafael López ( rafaellopez.com ) won Pura Belpré medals for Drum Dream Girl and Book Fiesta. He has three Pura Belpré honors, two Américas Book Awards, and the 2017 Tomás Rivera Children's Book Award and Society of Illustrators

Original Art Silver Medal. His work has been featured in many national media, and he has created seven US Postal Stamps and official posters for the '08 and '12 Obama-Biden campaigns.





