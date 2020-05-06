Black Box Theatre Hopes to Complete Season After Lockdown Guidelines Are Lifted

Read an important message from the Black Box Theatre regarding the remainder of its season and plans for the future.

"Hi!

As you all know, the Black Box Theatre has been closed due to distancing regulations, however, we have not been idle. While we are uncertain when we will be able to re-open, we have been making plans and preparing for the

day.



Our current plan is to complete this season with "The Majestic Kid" and "Next to Normal" as soon as we get the go ahead from the governor. This way, our season ticket holders will receive the full value of their tickets. Once these two shows have completed their runs, we will proceed with next season. Depending on when the current season can resume, we may need to have an abbreviated 2020-2021 season. If this is the case, it will be reflected in the season ticket prices.



To be ready to re-open as soon as possible after the all-clear, we have been rehearsing "The Majestic Kid" using ZOOM. While this is not the ideal way to rehearse, it has been very effective, and will allow us to be ready to re-open with a minimum of in-theatre rehearsal time. In addition, it has been very good for our morale, keeping our enthusiasm and commitment to the project.



We know that, like us, all of you are missing the opportunity to go to the theatre. We have found an excellent website on which many British theatre companies have been streaming current or archival productions for free of plays, dance performances, and operas. Some of these are available for only a day or two, while others can be watched anytime within a week or a month.

If you have the ability to connect your computer to your television, it

makes the experience even better.



The address is www.whatsonstage.com. Scroll down to the link that says"Read the full list of shows you can watch online for free here"



Thanks so much for your patience and we hope to be able to see you at the theatre soon.



Ceil and Peter"





