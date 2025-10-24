Albuquerque Little Theatre Welcomes New Executive Director, Jon Montgomery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Albuquerque Little Theatre has announced the appointment of Jon Montgomery as its new Executive Director, marking a new chapter for one of Albuquerque’s most cherished cultural institutions.

Montgomery joins ALT with a deep passion for the arts and a strong background in nonprofit leadership and community engagement. In his new role, he will oversee the theatre’s operations, development, and strategic vision, continuing ALT’s long-standing mission to enrich, educate, and entertain the community through the power of live theatre.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jon to the ALT family,” said Katie Snapp, President of the ALT Board of Directors. “Jon brings a remarkable depth of experience leading arts organizations through growth, innovation, and community impact. ”

Montgomery shared his enthusiasm for the role, saying, “I can't express how excited I am to arrive!”

About Jon Montgomery

Upon graduating from High School, Jon’s theatre education journey took him from Del Mar College to the University of Northern Colorado to Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi. Since then, Jon has cultivated and maintained impactful relationships with the theatres he has worked with, including; HITS Theatre, Zoom Shakespeare Productions, Basin Theatre Works, The Depot Theater, Pasadena Little Theatre, The Alley Theatre, Harbor Playhouse, Aurora Arts Theatre, Port Aransas Community Theatre, The Rialto Theatre, Rockport Little Theatre, and the Union Colony Civic Center. In addition to his work with theatres, he has served in the roles of Special Interest Chair for the K-12 Education Committee for the Texas Educational Theatre Association and as an Advisory Board Member for the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau. Jon has previously served as the Executive Director for HITS Theatre (Houston, Texas), Interim Executive Director for the Ellen Noel Art Museum (Odessa, Texas), the Director of Marketing & Development at the Ellen Noel Art Museum (Odessa, Texas), Executive Director for Basin Theatre Works (Odessa, Texas), Executive Artistic Director for The Depot Theater (Dodge City, Kansas), Staging STEM Manager for the Department of Education at The Alley Theatre (Houston, Texas), and Fine Arts Director and Theatre Instructor for Incarnate Word Academy (Corpus Christi, Texas). Jon is a founding member of Dead Creek Theatre Company, a Co-Founder and Co-Director for Artists Crafting Theatre, and a Co-Founder and former Executive Director for the Watershed Theatre Company. As of June 2023, Jon is serving as a Board Member-At-Large for the American Association of Community Theatre. As of September 2022, Jon is an Associate Member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. He is also a member of the Texas Educational Theatre Association since September 2006. Jon’s areas of expertise lie in Artistic Operations, Operations, Community Engagement, Marketing, Development, Acting, Directing, Choreography, and Theatre Education.