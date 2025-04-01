ARE YOU READY FOR IT?- A TAYLOR EXPERIENCE is Coming to Popejoy Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Swifties, this one's for you! Are You Ready For It? – A Taylor Experience shares the global sensation of Taylor Swift's iconic Eras Tour with Popejoy Hall on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm. With tickets going on sale April 1, 2025, at 10am now's the time to grab your sequins, make your friendship bracelets, and prepare for a night of pure Swift magic.

This full-scale theatrical concert event stars Traci Marie, whose stunning portrayal of Taylor Swift captures the heart, sound, and spectacle of the real thing. From authentic costumes and signature mannerisms to live vocals, choreography, multimedia visuals, and audience interaction, this show delivers the total Eras Tour experience. Whether you're a die-hard Swiftie or just discovering her 17-year musical legacy, this performance is pure enchantment.

Taylor Swift - ranked by Billboard as one of the greatest artists of all time alongside The Beatles, Michael Jackson, and Madonna - has redefined pop culture. As the first and only artist to win Album of the Year at the Grammys four times, Swift's impact is undeniable. And since launching her Eras Tour in 2023, she's set a new bar for live performance, leading the highest grossing tour in history.

Traci Marie, a talented theater performer from suburban Chicago, has shared the stage with music legends like Tony Orlando, The Righteous Brothers, Chubby Checker, Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals), and Dennis Tufano (The Buckinghams). A former “Miss Congeniality” and current nominee for Tribute Artist of the Year (2024) at the Josie Music Awards, Traci brings charisma, precision, and heartfelt passion to every performance.

With a full live band, electrifying energy, and a setlist packed with Taylor's biggest hits, Are You Ready For It? is a tribute concert you won't want to miss.

