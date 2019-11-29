WEST SIDE STORY Is Now Playing In Adelaide

One of the most celebrated musicals of all time, WEST SIDE STORY plays a limited season at Adelaide Festival Centre from tonight until December 8.

Opera Australia and GWB Entertainment bring the acclaimed BB Group production to Adelaide's Festival Theatre following successful seasons in Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Wellington and Germany.

The timeless theatrical classic will feature some of Australia's most exciting rising stars including Todd Jacobsson (Book Of Mormon) as Tony, Sophie Salvesani as Maria, Chloe Zuel (Beautiful) as Anita, Noah Mullins as Riff, and Keanu Gonzalez (Aladdin) as Bernardo.

A modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet, WEST SIDE STORY is set in a New York City enveloped by bitter tension between two teenage gangs: the Jets, self-styled "Americans" [led by Riff], and the Sharks, a group of young Puerto Ricans [led by Bernardo]. It remains as important and relevant today as it was when it was first created.

When the original Broadway production of WEST SIDE STORY opened in 1957, musical theatre changed forever. The genius of its four creators, a remarkable collaboration between composer Leonard Bernstein, author Arthur Laurents, lyricist Stephen Sondheim and choreographer Jerome Robbins, produced a timeless masterpiece whose thrilling unity of music, dance, book and lyrics has been rarely matched since.

Director and choreographer Joey McKneely, a former pupil of Jerome Robbins, said he was blown away by the Australian talent in the production.

"I am so pleased to have found these amazingly talented young artists to play these career-defining roles. Each one possesses such extraordinary naturalism in their acting, that it was captivating to watch them embody these characters. I cannot wait to bring their thrilling performances to Adelaide." said McKneely.

McKneely's vibrant staging of WEST SIDE STORY has received world-wide acclaim since its premiere at London's Sadler's Wells. McKneely is a two-time Tony Award-nominated choreographer whose Broadway credits include Smokey Joe's Café, The Life, Twelfth Night, The Wild Party and The Boy From Oz.

Adelaide's own Torben Brookman, director of GWB Entertainment said: "Musicals like West Side Story only come along once in a lifetime. It is a privilege to be working with BB Group and Opera Australia to bring this production to Adelaide. The cast that has been assembled are the most exciting young performers from across the country."

BB Group CEO and Producer Ralf Kokemuller said: "We are thrilled to be bringing this production for an eagerly awaited return to Australia. The dramatic story, spectacular dancing and unforgettable songs have captivated theatregoers for decades and audiences in Adelaide are going to love it!"

Opera Australia's Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini reiterated what a wonderful opportunity this would be for Adelaide audiences.

"West Side Story is one of the greatest pieces of musical theatre ever written, which is evidenced by its continuing success around the world. We are honoured to be providing the platform for showcasing the talents of these rising stars of Australia."

The all Australian cast of 33 also features Ritchie Singer as Doc, Paul Dawber as Lt. Schrank, Berynn Schwerdt as Officer Krupke and Paul Hanlon as Glad Hand.

The Jets ensemble includes South Australians Joshua Taylor and Sarah Dimas with Nicholas Collins, Christian Ambesi, Nathan Pavey, Jake O'Brien, Blake Tuke, Sebastien Golenko, Molly Bugeja, Natasha O'Hehir, Angelica Di Clemente and Taylah Small.

The Sharks ensemble features Anthony Garcia, Temujin Tera, Matthew Jenson, Jason Yang-Westland, Brady Kitchingham, Olivia Carniato, Nikki Croker, Amba Fewster and Ariana Mazzeo.

Tickets: BASS bass.net.au / 131 246





