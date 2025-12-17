Dead Darling Theatre Will Present BTCH BOXER* At Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dead Darling Theatre will present Charlotte Josephine’s one-woman play BTCH BOXER* at the 2026 Adelaide Fringe, marking the company’s debut production. The play will run from March 4 through March 7 at Goodwood Theatre and Studios, followed by a performance on March 8 at the Murray Bridge Performing Arts + Function Centre.

The production will be performed by Shardae Santos, a recent graduate of the Flinders University Drama Centre, and directed by Hannah Smith, co-founder of Dead Darling Theatre and also a recent directing graduate of the Flinders University Drama Centre.

BTCH BOXER* follows Chloe, a young boxer from Leytonstone with aspirations of competing in the 2012 Olympic Games, the first year women were permitted to box at the Olympics. As she prepares to pursue her goal, her life is disrupted by a profound personal loss, reshaping her relationship to ambition, grief, and identity.

“Josephine's work clearly encapsulates the power a dream can have on one's life,” said Santos. “The exploration of an appetite and hunger for success is not only motivating, but ignites a spark and lust for pursuing your own personal dreams, no matter who you are or where you come from.”

Smith noted the relevance of the play’s themes, stating that “audiences need a story like this more than ever. We are living in a world where dreams can feel increasingly inaccessible, often achieved only as a luxury or a privilege. The cost of living and the state of the world feel quite grim, and sharing a story about a working-class girl chasing her dreams while navigating grief is both urgent and invigorating.”

The production has received critical recognition, including five-star reviews from Glam Adelaide for both Santos’s performance and Smith’s direction.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

At Goodwood Theatre and Studios, performances will take place on Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. (relaxed performance); Friday, March 6 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 7 at 1:00 p.m. (relaxed performance) and 7:30 p.m.

A final performance will be presented on Sunday, March 8 at 4:00 p.m. at the Murray Bridge Performing Arts + Function Centre.

