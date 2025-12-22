 tracker
Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards; The Arts Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 22, 2025
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Dee Farnell - PRIMETIME - Adelaide Festival Centre 29%

Sarah-Louise Young - AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH - The Garden of Unearthly Delights 27%

Joanne Hartstone - THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP - Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre 17%

Marc Clement - A STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION - Holden Street Theatres 15%

Carolyn Lam - VIVALDI’S FOUR SEASONS CANDLELIGHT CONCERT - The Capri Theatre 13%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Williams - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 36%

Linda Williams - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 21%

Vanessa Redmond - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G & S Society 20%

Jethro Pidd & Inkie Elliott-Potter - THE PENELOPIAD - The Little Theatre 16%

Erin Fowler - THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP - Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre 8%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Humphries - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 30%

Gillian Cordell, Emily Currie, Matthew Chapman - THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre 17%

Ailsa Paterson - THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS - State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company 15%

Kate Wooding - I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - The Mercury CX 12%

Jessie Chugg - MOSQUITOES - Little Theatre 10%

Shelley Hampton, Emily Dalziel - THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre 7%

Zoe Hourigan - I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - The Mercury CX 5%

Lilian Johns - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Little Theatre 4%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kristian Latella - TWISTED - Marie Clark Musical Theatre 24%

David Sinclair - COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 23%

Gordon Coombs - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 17%

Mitchell Butel - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 16%

Adam Goodburn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA 16%

Erin Fowler - THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP - Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre 4%

Best Direction Of A Play
Matthew Chapman - THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre 18%

Odd Sockz Theatre - I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - Mercury Cinema 17%

Jessica Arthur - THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS - State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company 11%

Jessie Chugg - MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 10%

David Sinclair - THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory Theatre 10%

Nick fagan - HANGMEN - Red Phoenix 8%

Bella Wheatland - MOSQUITOES - The Little Theatre 7%

Shannon Rush - HOUSEWORK - State Theatre Company South Australia 7%

Mark Wickett - THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre 5%

Eryn Kralj - WUTHERING HEIGHTS - The Little Theatre 4%

Dave simms - ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES - Blue Sky Theatre 3%

Best Ensemble
BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 22%

COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 18%

THE WATSONS - University of Adelaide Theatre Guild 11%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 7%

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - Mercury Cinema 7%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 6%

HANGMEN - Red Phoenix 6%

THE PENELOPIAD - The Little Theatre 5%

MOSQUITOES - The Little Theatre 4%

MARYS EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 4%

THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre 4%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Her Majesty's Theatre 2%

ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES - Blue Sky Theatre 2%

THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory 1%

THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP - Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Lloyd - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 29%

Mark Oakley - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 22%

Zack Brittan - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatre Guild Student Society 11%

Richard Parkhill - HANGMEN - Red Phoenix 10%

Josh Manoa - MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 8%

Ella Anderson - MOSQUITOES - Theatre Guild Student Society 8%

Nigel Levings - JACK MAGGS - State Theatre Company South Australia 7%

Richard Parkhill - A STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION - Holden Street Theatres 5%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Liam Phillips - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G&S society 29%

Peter Johns - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 28%

Matthew Rumley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 18%

Kristin Stefanoff - THE PENELOPIAD - The Little Theatre 17%

Jessica Bigg - THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP - Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre 9%

Best Musical
BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre 24%

COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 23%

BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 17%

THE GUY WHO DIDN’T LIKE MUSICALS - Goodwood Theatre 14%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 13%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 10%

Best New Play Or Musical
TWISTED - Marie Clark Musical Theatre 45%

DEAR SON - State Theatre Company South Australia and Queensland Theatre 19%

MARY’S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatre 16%

THE ENCHANTED P*NIS - Eliza Hall Prospect 13%

CHICKEN - The Courtyard of Curiosities 7%

Best Performer In A Musical
Ava-Rose Askew - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre 26%

Aidan Salmon - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 16%

Sarah Hamilton - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 11%

Casey Donovan - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 7%

Dee Farnell - COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 7%

Sam Mannix - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 7%

Marina Prior - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 7%

Andrew Crispe - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 6%

David Gauci - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 6%

Lisa Simonetti - COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 3%

Christie Whelan Browne - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 2%

Nathan O'Keefe - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 1%

Best Performer In A Play
Robyn Brooks - THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory Theatre 19%

Kate Wooding - MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - The Little Theatre 16%

Thomas Midena - THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre 11%

Zoe Russell-Von Bujdoss - WUTHERING HEIGHTS - The Little Theatre 10%

Brant Eustice - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Holden Street Theatres 8%

Airlie Windle - MOSQUITOES - The Little Theatre 8%

Nick fagan - ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES - Blue Sky Theatre 7%

Emily currie - ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES - Blue Sky Theatre 6%

Eva O’Connor - CHICKEN - The Courtyard of Curiosities 5%

Brant Eustice - HANGMEN - Red Phoenix 4%

Atticus Chave - MOSQUITOES - The Little Theatre 4%

Lyn Wilson - THE DEEP BLUE SEA - Independent theatre 2%

Best Play
THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre 18%

THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS - State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company 13%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Her Majesty's Theatre 12%

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - Mercury Cinema 10%

HANGMEN - Red Phoenix Theatre 10%

MOSQUITOES - Theatre Guild Student Society 9%

THE OTHER PLACE - The Adelaide Rep 7%

THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre 7%

MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 6%

HOUSEWORK - State Theatre Company South Australia 4%

ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES - Blue Sky Theatre 3%

THE DEEP BLUE SEA - Independent theatre 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gordon Coombs - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 23%

Adam Goodburn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G&S Society 17%

Don Oswald - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 12%

Oona Stephen - I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - The Mercury CX 10%

Shannon Norfolk - THE PENELOPIAD - The Little Theatre 10%

Ailsa Paterson - JACK MAGGS - State Theatre Company South Australia 9%

Jessie Chugg - MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 9%

Tahneisha Mottishaw - MOSQUITOES - The Little Theatre 7%

Leah Klemm - THE ACTRESS - The Arts Theatre 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Short - THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre 21%

Kristin Stefanoff - THE PENELOPIAD - The Little Theatre 20%

Zoe Hourigan - I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - The Mercury CX 16%

Will Everest - MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 15%

Andrew Howard - JACK MAGGS - State Theatre Company South Australia 11%

Max Lyandvert - THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS - State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company 10%

Conille Solomon - MOSQUITOES - Little Theatre 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Magourilos - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 21%

Tegan Gully-Crispe - TWISTED - Marie Clark Musical Theatre 21%

Darcy Wain - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 17%

Brady Lloyd - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 14%

Kate Anolak - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 12%

Trevor Anderson - COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 6%

Eloise Quinn-Valentine - COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 6%

Stephen Tongun - COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tegan Gully-Crispe - THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory Theatre Company 22%

Eva Wilde - MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 15%

Lindy leCornu - THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre 14%

Maxwell Whigham - THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre 11%

Finty McBain - HANGMEN - Red Phoenix 11%

Lily Watkins - MOSQUITOES - The Little Theatre 8%

Henry Chipperfield - MOSQUITOES - Little Theatre 7%

Frederick Pincombe - THE PENELOPIAD - The Little Theatre 6%

Josh coldwell - HANGMEN - Red Phoenix 4%

Ashi Mashoof - MOSQUITOES - Little Theatre 3%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G & S Society 50%

MARY’S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatre 25%

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - Mercury Cinema 25%

Favorite Local Theatre
The Arts Theatre 23%

Northern Light Theatre Company 21%

The Little Theatre 20%

Goodwood Theatre and Studios 15%

Holden Street Theatres 13%

Therry Theatre 3%

The Mill 3%

Marion Domain 2%

