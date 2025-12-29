Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards; BONNIE AND CLYDE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Dee Farnell
- PRIMETIME
- Adelaide Festival Centre
29%
Sarah-Louise Young
- AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH
- The Garden of Unearthly Delights
28%
Joanne Hartstone
- THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP
- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre
16%
Marc Clement
- A STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION
- Holden Street Theatres
14%
Carolyn Lam
- VIVALDI’S FOUR SEASONS CANDLELIGHT CONCERT
- The Capri Theatre
13%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Williams
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
35%
Vanessa Redmond
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- G & S Society
21%
Linda Williams
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
21%
Jethro Pidd & Inkie Elliott-Potter
- THE PENELOPIAD
- The Little Theatre
15%
Erin Fowler
- THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP
- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre
8%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Humphries
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
29%
Ailsa Paterson
- THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS
- State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company
17%
Gillian Cordell, Emily Currie, Matthew Chapman
- THE WATSONS
- The Little Theatre
16%
Kate Wooding
- I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- The Mercury CX
11%
Jessie Chugg
- MOSQUITOES
- Little Theatre
10%
Shelley Hampton, Emily Dalziel
- THE 39 STEPS
- The Little Theatre
7%
Zoe Hourigan
- I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- The Mercury CX
5%
Lilian Johns
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- The Little Theatre
4%
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kristian Latella
- TWISTED
- Marie Clark Musical Theatre
24%
David Sinclair
- COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
23%
Mitchell Butel
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
18%
Gordon Coombs
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
16%
Adam Goodburn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA
15%
Erin Fowler
- THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP
- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Matthew Chapman
- THE WATSONS
- The Little Theatre
17%
Odd Sockz Theatre
- I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- Mercury Cinema
16%
Jessica Arthur
- THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS
- State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company
12%
Nick fagan
- HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix
10%
David Sinclair
- THE OTHER PLACE
- Adelaide Repertory Theatre
9%
Jessie Chugg
- MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
9%
Bella Wheatland
- MOSQUITOES
- The Little Theatre
7%
Shannon Rush
- HOUSEWORK
- State Theatre Company South Australia
6%
Mark Wickett
- THE 39 STEPS
- The Little Theatre
6%
Eryn Kralj
- WUTHERING HEIGHTS
- The Little Theatre
4%
Dave simms
- ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES
- Blue Sky Theatre
3%Best Ensemble BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
23%COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
19%THE WATSONS
- University of Adelaide Theatre Guild
11%KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
7%I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- Mercury Cinema
6%HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix
6%THE PENELOPIAD
- The Little Theatre
5%MOSQUITOES
- The Little Theatre
4%MARYS EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
4%THE 39 STEPS
- The Little Theatre
3%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Her Majesty's Theatre
2%ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES
- Blue Sky Theatre
1%THE OTHER PLACE
- Adelaide Repertory
1%THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP
- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Lloyd
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
27%
Mark Oakley
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
23%
Zack Brittan
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Theatre Guild Student Society
11%
Josh Manoa
- MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
9%
Nigel Levings
- JACK MAGGS
- State Theatre Company South Australia
9%
Richard Parkhill
- HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix
9%
Ella Anderson
- MOSQUITOES
- Theatre Guild Student Society
7%
Richard Parkhill
- A STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION
- Holden Street Theatres
5%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Liam Phillips
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- G&S society
29%
Peter Johns
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
29%
Kristin Stefanoff
- THE PENELOPIAD
- The Little Theatre
17%
Matthew Rumley
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
17%
Jessica Bigg
- THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP
- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre
9%Best Musical BONNIE AND CLYDE
- The Arts Theatre
24%COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
24%BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
18%KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
13%THE GUY WHO DIDN’T LIKE MUSICALS
- Goodwood Theatre
13%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
9%Best New Play Or Musical TWISTED
- Marie Clark Musical Theatre
45%DEAR SON
- State Theatre Company South Australia and Queensland Theatre
22%MARY’S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatre
15%THE ENCHANTED P*NIS
- Eliza Hall Prospect
12%CHICKEN
- The Courtyard of Curiosities
7%Best Performer In A Musical
Ava-Rose Askew
- BONNIE AND CLYDE
- The Arts Theatre
24%
Aidan Salmon
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
16%
Sarah Hamilton
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
12%
Casey Donovan
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
10%
Dee Farnell
- COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
7%
Sam Mannix
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
6%
Marina Prior
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
6%
Andrew Crispe
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
6%
David Gauci
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
6%
Lisa Simonetti
- COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
4%
Christie Whelan Browne
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
2%
Nathan O'Keefe
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
1%Best Performer In A Play
Robyn Brooks
- THE OTHER PLACE
- Adelaide Repertory Theatre
19%
Kate Wooding
- MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- The Little Theatre
15%
Brant Eustice
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Holden Street Theatres
11%
Thomas Midena
- THE 39 STEPS
- The Little Theatre
11%
Zoe Russell-Von Bujdoss
- WUTHERING HEIGHTS
- The Little Theatre
10%
Airlie Windle
- MOSQUITOES
- The Little Theatre
7%
Nick fagan
- ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES
- Blue Sky Theatre
7%
Emily currie
- ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES
- Blue Sky Theatre
5%
Eva O’Connor
- CHICKEN
- The Courtyard of Curiosities
5%
Brant Eustice
- HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix
4%
Atticus Chave
- MOSQUITOES
- The Little Theatre
4%
Lyn Wilson
- THE DEEP BLUE SEA
- Independent theatre
2%Best Play THE WATSONS
- The Little Theatre
16%THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS
- State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company
15%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Her Majesty's Theatre
12%HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix Theatre
12%I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- Mercury Cinema
10%MOSQUITOES
- Theatre Guild Student Society
8%THE OTHER PLACE
- The Adelaide Rep
7%THE 39 STEPS
- The Little Theatre
7%MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
6%HOUSEWORK
- State Theatre Company South Australia
4%ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES
- Blue Sky Theatre
3%THE DEEP BLUE SEA
- Independent theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gordon Coombs
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
22%
Adam Goodburn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- G&S Society
17%
Ailsa Paterson
- JACK MAGGS
- State Theatre Company South Australia
12%
Don Oswald
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
12%
Oona Stephen
- I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- The Mercury CX
10%
Shannon Norfolk
- THE PENELOPIAD
- The Little Theatre
9%
Jessie Chugg
- MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
8%
Tahneisha Mottishaw
- MOSQUITOES
- The Little Theatre
7%
Leah Klemm
- THE ACTRESS
- The Arts Theatre
4%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Short
- THE 39 STEPS
- The Little Theatre
24%
Kristin Stefanoff
- THE PENELOPIAD
- The Little Theatre
19%
Will Everest
- MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
14%
Zoe Hourigan
- I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- The Mercury CX
14%
Max Lyandvert
- THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS
- State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company
12%
Andrew Howard
- JACK MAGGS
- State Theatre Company South Australia
11%
Conille Solomon
- MOSQUITOES
- Little Theatre
6%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Magourilos
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
22%
Tegan Gully-Crispe
- TWISTED
- Marie Clark Musical Theatre
21%
Darcy Wain
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
19%
Brady Lloyd
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
13%
Kate Anolak
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
12%
Eloise Quinn-Valentine
- COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
6%
Trevor Anderson
- COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
6%
Stephen Tongun
- COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tegan Gully-Crispe
- THE OTHER PLACE
- Adelaide Repertory Theatre Company
22%
Lindy leCornu
- THE WATSONS
- The Little Theatre
16%
Eva Wilde
- MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
14%
Maxwell Whigham
- THE WATSONS
- The Little Theatre
10%
Finty McBain
- HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix
10%
Henry Chipperfield
- MOSQUITOES
- Little Theatre
8%
Lily Watkins
- MOSQUITOES
- The Little Theatre
8%
Frederick Pincombe
- THE PENELOPIAD
- The Little Theatre
6%
Josh coldwell
- HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix
4%
Ashi Mashoof
- MOSQUITOES
- Little Theatre
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- G & S Society
52%MARY’S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatre
24%I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- Mercury Cinema
23%Favorite Local Theatre
The Arts Theatre
23%
Northern Light Theatre Company
21%
The Little Theatre
19%
Holden Street Theatres
15%
Goodwood Theatre and Studios
15%
Therry Theatre
4%
The Mill
3%
Marion Domain
2%