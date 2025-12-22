UNMOTHERED Comes to the Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For their debut as a company, Dead Darling Theatre will present a world premiere original song cycle, unmothered, at the 2026 Adelaide Fringe.

Written by company Co-Founder Amelia Rooney alongside recent Flinders University Graduates Noella Grace Akimana and Eliza Barnes, the show will run from 8 of March at the Murray Bridge Performing Arts + Function Centre as a double bill with B*tch Boxer and then transfer to Goodwood Theatre and Studios for the 11–14 March.

unmothered is a bold new song cycle exploring the emotional inheritance passed across three generations of women. Lyrical and memory-driven, the work traces love, silence, and inherited trauma, unfolding across three acts that span a daughter's life. Through live music, the piece blurs reality with recollection, creating an intimate theatrical experience that lingers long after the final note.

Developed in 2025, unmothered has already been met with strong critical response. The Scoop described the work as an “unforgettable modern musical and moving piece of theatre,” noting that it “bridges generational female perspectives through tenderness, honesty, and beautifully crafted storytelling,” and “proves the importance of sharing these lived experiences of women through art.”

From the award-winning team behind BIMBO (Holden Street Theatres Award, Adelaide Fringe 2023), unmothered continues a legacy of fearless feminist storytelling. Murray Bridge News writing, “To pull off such an intense piece of theatre requires talent and skill, which this young woman [Rooney] has in spades.”

“This group of badass women… have created an important piece of feminist theatre, one that makes me proud to be a young woman.” (TASA)

Dead Darling Theatre is a newly formed female and queer-led production company based in South Australia. Driven by a mission to champion bold, intersectional storytelling, the company is committed to building genuinely inclusive spaces for artists, particularly women, LGBTQIA+ creators, and artists with disabilities.

Created by a powerhouse team of South Australian artists, 'unmothered' examines the complexities of maternal love: the longing to be nurtured, the fear of repeating harm, and the struggle to break cycles of silence.

Performance Details: unmothered premieres on 8th Murray Bridge Performing Arts + Function Centre and 11th March 2026 at Goodwood Theatre and Studios.

Australia - Adelaide Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BONNIE AND CLYDE (The Arts Theatre) 23.9% of votes 2. COME FROM AWAY (The Arts Theatre) 23.3% of votes 3. BILLY ELLIOT (Northern Light Theatre Company) 16.6% of votes Vote Now!