AGUA Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2026

A cast of more than 40 dancers, vocalists and musicians will ignite the stage in Agua, an electrifying Latin cabaret premiering at the 2026 Adelaide Fringe. Fusing Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Oriental Dance, soaring vocals and live percussion, Agua plunges audiences into a powerful journey of transformation, resilience and release.

Meaning water, Agua flows through themes of strength, vulnerability and renewal — celebrating how movement becomes a universal language of survival, unity and self-expression. With dazzling couture costumes and a pulsating live soundtrack by SaSamba, South Australia’s premier drumming ensemble, this high-energy show offers a vibrant, emotionally charged Fringe experience.

Agua is directed by sell-out Fringe producer Emma Dawson, alongside an international creative team including Cuban dance maestro Piter Pantoja Lopez, Oriental fusion artist April Hammond, powerhouse vocalist Diana Scalzi, and MC/dancer Coral Bown.

“Agua invites audiences to wash themselves clean — to let rhythm, community and colour help them reclaim their power,” says Director Emma Dawson.

“This show is a celebration of resilience and the incredible energy that emerges when diverse cultures come together to create something bold, beautiful and deeply human.”

Blending vibrant Salsa, energetic Reggaeton and traditional dance influences, Agua explores how art and community shape identity, heal wounds and spark empowerment. With a diverse cast of 40+ performers, the production is also a creative development platform, offering significant performance exposure, collaboration and professional growth opportunities for emerging and established artists alike.

Audiences can expect breathtaking choreography, explosive percussion, heartfelt storytelling and a visual feast of colour, rhythm and movement — a truly immersive Latin spectacular.

