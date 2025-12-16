LITTLE MISS TYPECAST To Make Adelaide Debut At Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cabaret performer Chloe Halley will make her Adelaide debut with LITTLE MISS TYPECAST, bringing the hit solo show to the Adelaide Fringe for two performances at The Den at the Dom Polski Centre. The production will play on Saturday, February 28 and Sunday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m.

LITTLE MISS TYPECAST explores Halley’s experiences as a performer perpetually cast as “the kid,” even as her peers move into adult roles. Blending sharp comedy, original storytelling, and high-energy musical numbers, the cabaret examines typecasting, ambition, and the challenge of being taken seriously in an industry reluctant to let go of youthful labels.

The show is directed by Dolly Diamond, with co-writing by Dom Hennequin. Together, the creative team shapes an evening that combines humor and self-awareness with dynamic vocals and choreographed movement, centering on a performer determined to prove she can grow up—onstage and off.

