THE NIGHTS By Henry Naylor Comes to 2020 Adelaide Fringe

Three-time Fringe First Award-winning playwright Henry Naylor returns to the 2020 Adelaide Fringe with the Australian premiere of his new play, The Nights by Henry Naylor. For the first time Henry will also perform in the show.

The Nights is the fifth stand-alone play in Henry Naylor's Arabian Nightmares series, which tackles the uncomfortable relationship between the East and West in the post 9/11 world. The series has been one of the most decorated collections of plays on the global Fringe Circuit, having won more than 30 major international Fringe awards, including three Fringe First Awards, the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, and an unprecedented three Overall Critics' Circle Awards at the Adelaide Fringe.

The Nights plays in The Arch at Holden Street Theatres, 34 Holden Street Hindmarsh from 11 February to 15 March.

The Nights tells the story of Carter, an Islamophobic journalist who still burns for revenge against the extremists five years after her colleague was beheaded by ISIS fighters. When Carter hears that a Jihadi bride wants to return from Syria, she insists the girl be given the harshest treatment. But after encountering an antique dealer with a violent past, Carter is forced to question her choices.

The Nights is a timely play which questions the West's response to the Middle Eastern crisis. Using Naylor's characteristically minimalist style, The Nights employs magic realism to deliver an important message.

Henry Naylor's Arabian Nightmares series of plays have been translated into 10 languages and have been performed in six continents. Three have had month-long runs off-West End and off-Broadway and critics in America have compared Naylor to Athol Fugard, for 'dealing with the stories that matter.' His play Angel was not only one of the Times 10 Best Plays of the Year, but also nominated for the Globes de Cristal (France's equivalent of the Golden Globes).

Tickets are priced from $18.00 - $28.00 and may be purchased through FringeTix

Companion Card holders welcome.





