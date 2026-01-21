THE SUBPLOT Comes to Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Subplot: A hyperfixation on the Titan submersible will come to Adelaide Fringe. Performances run March 17-22.

Remember that random sub packed with billionaires en route to the Titanic that went missing/imploded? (rip fr.) Sophie hasn’t. She’s thought about it every single day since.

From the mind that brought you 1/2 (the Sophie half) of the award-winning cabaret The Aspie Hour and a yet-to-be-produced-but-under-option-agreement TV series comes a new show about legacy, human connection, and the OceanGate submersible ‘Titan’.

Captain S. Smyth, resident Titan sub expert, deep dives into hyperfixation (literally), descending through casual curiosity towards monotropic interest that threatens to consume every part of her life.

The Subplot is a multi-media existential comedy(-ish) about legacy and human connection set inside a disaster of Titan(ic) proportions; an exploration of sea, sub, and self, and how sometimes, it takes getting lost at sea for you to find yourself.

Written and performed by Sophie Smyth. Direction and dramaturgy by Casey Gould.

Dates/times: March 17-22, 9.10pm

Location: The Gallery at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum

Address: 82 Kintore Ave, Adelaide