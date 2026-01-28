Ballet Rogue Comes to Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrating what ballet can be. Ballet Rogue returns to the Adelaide Fringe in 2026 with ‘Beyond Ballet Gala'.

After a successful sold-out debut for 'Bloom Ballet Gala' at Adelaide Fringe 2025, Ballet Rogue is back with a bigger season! 'Beyond Ballet Gala' is a cultivated, diverse and unique multi-bill gala performance featuring original and adapted ballet works exploring the concept of what takes ballet 'beyond' its classical boundaries.

From restaging classical ballets to contemporary and collaborative multidisciplinary works, this gala showcases the multifaceted nature of ballet while paying homage to its classical roots.

Each piece is underpinned with an exploration of emotion and identity, culminating in a gala that celebrates humanity and diversity in an appreciation of art and the human experience.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director, Mimi Yoshii, and Creative Producer, Caitlin O'Shea, each piece is created and shaped independently by local choreographers and classically trained dancers from all over South Australia.

SHOW DATES

1/3/2026, 1pm Goodwood Theatre

6/3/2026, 6pm Gawler Civic Centre

8/3/2026, 1pm Goodwood Theatre

15/3/2026, 8pm Goodwood Theatre

21/3/2026, 2pm & 5pm Victor Harbor Town Hall

1/4/2026 – 12/4/2026, Online