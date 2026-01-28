THE POLE SHEBANG Comes to Adelaide Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Asian-Canadian/Australian pole dancer, Andrea James Lui, will kick off 2026 with the Australian premiere of solo storytelling pole dancing show: The Pole Shebang. Performances run February 18–March 1 at Fool's Paradise.

After premiering at London Fringe Festival in 2024, followed by sold-out shows at Hamilton & Vancouver Fringe Festivals in 2025, The Pole Shebang is set to premiere in Australia with a three-city tour, including Midsumma Festival, Fringe World, and Adelaide Fringe in 2026.

About Andrea James Lui

Originally from Toronto, AJL is a theatrical trailblazer in the pole community. With a background in theatre, stage combat, and sketch comedy, she is best known for her energetic & versatile style - performing, competing, and teaching for the last 10+ years, including at Sydney Opera House, Adelaide Fringe Festival, and Miss Pole Dance Australia.

The Pole Shebang

One Person. One Pole. One Hour. Take a behind the scenes detour on this journey of a tomboy pole dancer, as she is unexpectedly called up to the biggest stage in the world - a stage full of the most iconic, glamorous, and glittering pole dancers in the land!

The Pole Shebang is a coming of middle age story by a neurodivergent gender rebellious Asian-Canadian/Australian navigating the glitzy shadows of the pole dance world, where she's always just a little bit late and a little bit left of centre stage.