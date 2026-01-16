Dani Greaves Debuts Solo Cabaret ME INSIDE OF ME at Adelaide Fringe 2026

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Performer and producer, Dani Greaves, will premiere a powerful and personal solo performance, 'Me Inside of Me', at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in 2026. The show will be presented at Goodwood Theatre & Studios across February 20, 27 & 28.

'Me Inside of Me' is a biographical cabaret of carefully curated songs performed with

interweaved anecdotes to explore life's formative experiences, relationships, the challenges of motherhood and search for self-acceptance and belonging.

The production utilises musical theatre songs from contemporary musicals (e.g. The Last

Five Years, Waitress, Mean Girls) to highlight poignant lifetime "aha moments" which are

honest, hopeful and hilariously human. A stripped-back set design and staging leaves Dani's strong vocal artistry and ability to emote through song as the anchor for the show. She is supported by a talented live band featuring Daniel Brunner on keys and Dylan Rufus on guitar.

A passionate advocate for accessible and inclusive performance, particularly for neurodiverse audiences, Greaves and her creative team have completed Autism Friendly Charter training with Autism SA. Opening night will include Auslan interpretation, and a Relaxed Performance will run on February 27.

"Writing this show has been both a cathartic and empowering process," says Greaves. "There's something very confronting yet beautiful about seeing key moments of your life written in front of you, which separately may seem small, but together are so crucial in piecing together the puzzle that is the me inside of me".

Me Inside of Me will be performed at Goodwood Theatre & Studios at 6:30pm on February 20, 27, and 28.