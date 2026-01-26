Goodwood Theatre & Studios Reveals 2026 Adelaide Fringe Season

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In 2026, Goodwood Theatre & Studios will bring something bold, fresh and electrifying to the Adelaide Fringe: a programming stream that fuses the intensity of sport with the power of live performance, celebrating resilience, ambition, pressure, passion and the pursuit of greatness.

With 33 companies, 222 performance slots across 5 weeks, and artists from most Australian states plus New Zealand, New York, Edinburgh and Canada, this is Goodwood Theatre & Studios’ most ambitious and internationally diverse season yet.

And leading the charge is one of the world’s most talked-about sports-theatre crossovers…

CADEL: Lungs on Legs

The story of a sporting icon, told with heart, grit and breathtaking theatricality.

Fresh from a sold-out, award-winning Edinburgh Festival season, CADEL: Lungs on Legs makes its Australian debut at GTS. This powerful production captures the extraordinary life, endurance, and human spirit of a global sporting figure. Delivered with electrifying commitment by the incomparable Connor, CADEL is already generating huge buzz and tickets are on sale now.

“Sport and performance share something essential - passion, pressure, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of your dreams,” says Simone Avramidis, Artistic Director & Event Manager. “This crossover is where some of the most powerful stories live, and our 2026 season celebrates that.”

Bitch Boxer

A knockout story of strength, sacrifice and fighting for your place in the ring.

A modern classic in sports theatre, Bitch Boxer returns with full force - a fierce and emotionally charged solo work exploring ambition, identity and what it means to fight, literally and metaphorically, for the life you want.

The SoccerActress

One woman. One ball. One shot at the goal that could change everything.

This high-energy, comedic and heartfelt performance blends the worlds of elite sport, gender politics and artistic ambition. The SoccerActress is a celebration of what happens when athletic discipline meets creative fire and how both worlds demand everything you’ve got.

More High-Impact, High-Heart Productions Across 5 Weeks

From physical theatre inspired by endurance sports to stories of grit, goal setting, failure and comeback spirits, Goodwood Theatre & Studios’ 2026 season is a celebration of what it takes to push beyond limits.

Sport isn’t just competition it’s storytelling.

And storytelling isn’t just art it’s a test of courage.

GTS brings those worlds together.

NEW: Victoria Lane: Glimmer

This Fringe, GTS lights up with a brand-new free immersive event, transforming the laneway into a sensory playground of light, sound, projections, and pop-up performances. Glimmer brings the energy of a stadium crowd with the intimacy of live art a festival hub built for everyone.