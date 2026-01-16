 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

1 HOUR OF INSANE MAGIC to Return to Adelaide Fringe in 2026

The show features top UK magicians Cameron Gibson, Luke Osey, and Tom Bolton, delivering a fast-paced mix of illusions, mind-reading, and stunts.

By: Jan. 16, 2026
1 HOUR OF INSANE MAGIC to Return to Adelaide Fringe in 2026 Image

Insane Productions's 1 Hour of Insane Magic will return to Adelaide Fringe 2026! After Insane Magic's sensational sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023 and 2024 (99.8% of all tickets sold!); and our biggest season ever at EdFringe 2025 (10,000 tickets sold!); the UK's smash-hit magic show is returning to Adelaide bigger and better than ever!

This show combines 3 of the UK's top magicians - Cameron Gibson, Luke Osey and Tom Bolton - and their unique skills to bring an hour of impossible illusions, amazing mind-reading and unbelievable stunts.

This show is suitable for everyone and is lightning fast-paced, fun, hilarious and jaw-dropping at every turn!




Need more Australia - Adelaide Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos