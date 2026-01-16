1 HOUR OF INSANE MAGIC to Return to Adelaide Fringe in 2026

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Insane Productions's 1 Hour of Insane Magic will return to Adelaide Fringe 2026! After Insane Magic's sensational sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023 and 2024 (99.8% of all tickets sold!); and our biggest season ever at EdFringe 2025 (10,000 tickets sold!); the UK's smash-hit magic show is returning to Adelaide bigger and better than ever!

This show combines 3 of the UK's top magicians - Cameron Gibson, Luke Osey and Tom Bolton - and their unique skills to bring an hour of impossible illusions, amazing mind-reading and unbelievable stunts.

This show is suitable for everyone and is lightning fast-paced, fun, hilarious and jaw-dropping at every turn!