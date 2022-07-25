New Tickets On Sale This Week For Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 in Adelaide

New tickets for Dolly Parton's smash-hit West End musical, 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, in Adelaide go on sale this week for performances up to 30 October at Adelaide Festival Centre's Festival Theatre, with pre-sales from today and GP on-sale from Friday 29 July.

Internationally acclaimed and loved by audiences and critics alike, 9 TO 5 has now opened in Melbourne to great acclaim after wildly successful seasons in Sydney and Brisbane.

An astonishing top line cast has been assembled to inhabit these iconic and much loved roles. Marina Prior plays Violet Newstead, a smart, sassy and efficient woman who has worked all her life at Consolidated Industries. She has all it takes to run the company but there is one small issue ... her boss! Casey Donovan is Judy Bernly, a newly separated, never worked before young woman who finds more than just a job at Consolidated Industries. Erin Clare plays Doralee Rhodes, a 'don't mess with me' well-brought-up, bright and beautiful country gal. She may look like a push over but is anything but! Caroline O'Connor is busy-body Roz Keith, the administration assistant who is fiercely - and unrequitedly - in love with her controlling boss, Franklin Hart Jnr. played by Eddie Perfect.

Completing the cast are Lily Baulderstone (from the Adelaide Hills), Zoe Coppinger, Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Ben Gillespie, Emma Hawthorne, James Haxby, Emma Johns, Jay Johns, Ethan Jones, Sarah Krndija, Antonia Marr, Josh Mulheran, Tom New, Jake O'Brien, Matthew Prime (from Westbourne Park), Jackson Reedman, Jordan Tomljenovic (from Blair Athol) and Jessica Vellucci.

"I am so excited that 9 TO 5 is heading to Adelaide," said Dolly Parton. "I know the Australian fans will get a real kick out of this musical like people from other parts of the world have!"

Said producer John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, on behalf of his co-producers Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, "We're thrilled that this hilarious and joyful show from Superstar Dolly Parton is coming to my home town, Adelaide. With our incredibly talented cast, led by Marina, Casey, Erin, Caroline and Eddie, audiences are having a fantastic time and loving Dolly's new songs. Join us for 9 TO 5. It will be the most fun you'll have all year!"

A sensation on the West End and inspired by the hit film, the musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three enterprising workmates pushed to the edge by their mean-spirited boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Resorting to wit, comradery and cunning, they dream up a no holds barred scheme to kidnap and turn the tables on their controlling supervisor in the most hilariously defiant of ways. The only question is, will the feisty trio manage to change the office culture to reach their full potential - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

With a sparkling score by Dolly Parton and a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, 9 TO 5 is the quintessential feel-good show for the times. Full of mischief, laughter and affection, it's gold carat fun!

Set the alarm for a great night out at Dolly Parton's joyous smash-hit musical 9 TO 5, featuring knock-out songs and high-flying ambitions. 9 TO 5 is pure gold carat fun!

The Australian Government is supporting 9 TO 5 through its $200 million Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund, a program that is providing financial assistance to arts and entertainment companies affected by COVID-19.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.