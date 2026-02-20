James Muller and Lyndon Gray to Launch THE EXHIBITS' New Album at Adelaide Festival Centre

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following their critically acclaimed 2025 debut release, The Exhibits (co-led by ARIA Award winning local musicians James Muller and Lyndon Gray) are launching their hotly anticipated second album on Friday 8 May at Adelaide Festival Centre’s Space Theatre. Tickets on sale now.

With saxophonist Tom Noonan and drummer Tim Firth energetically propelling the music, Muller and Gray are excited to be presenting The Exhibits’ latest offering to a hometown audience, in a performance that promises scintillating solos, rich harmonies and compelling rhythmic inventions.

This special event at the newly renovated Space Theatre will also feature a performance by acclaimed local artist Danica Elle, the 2025 recipient of the Creative Original Music Adelaide (COMA) Emerging Jazz Writer’s Award. Presented annually by COMA, the Emerging Jazz Writer’s Award recognises outstanding contemporary jazz composition and performance by female, non-binary, and gender-diverse artists.

In collaboration with UNESCO City of Music the performance will open with the Adelaide Edition led by Mark Ferguson and his students from Adelaide University’s Elder Conservatorium of Music, performing the International Jazz Day Relay composition of 2026.

The Exhibits: “The UNESCO Jazz Day is always a great celebration at Adelaide Festival Centre and we are excited to perform for an enthusiastic SA audience. You will see why James Muller is "widely considered Australia's greatest jazz guitarist" as he explores new harmonic pathways, while bassist Lyndon Gray will show you the many sides of the bass through his intricate and idiosyncratic style. Joined by saxophonist Tom Noonan and drummer Tim Firth, we delight in creating evocative textures punctuated with buoyant and vibrant bursts of energy.”

Since 2015, Adelaide has been Australia’s first and only City of Music, joining 68 other cities including Belfast, Glasgow, Havana, and Seville. Adelaide Festival Centre is a key driver in presenting innovative, inclusive, and diverse musical performances.