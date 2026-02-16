TEN THOUSAND HOURS Comes to Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Back by popular demand, Gravity & Other Myths’ Fringe favourite returns for 2026. Ten Thousand Hours has stunned local and global audiences thanks to its physical feats and innovative storytelling.

Now, it will once again wow Adelaide Fringe audiences at Gluttony’s The Peacock from 19 February to 7 March for a limited season.

An intimate peek behind the curtain of a world-class circus creation, Ten Thousand Hours is one of the most talked about Adelaide Fringe shows of recent years.

The festival favourite has earned five-star reviews across the world (including eight five-star reviews last Adelaide Fringe) as it continues to entertain audiences with its raw physicality and emotional depth.

Ten Thousand Hours is more than a performance – it's an ode to time, sweat, and sacrifice. It's a celebration of the journey, an acknowledgement that the backstory is often more spectacular than the final product.

The show follows eight elite acrobats and a musician as they investigate physical skill: how they obtain it, how they perfect it, and how it transforms their lives. It's a tribute to the dedication required to become a world-class acrobat and a love letter to the human body and the incredible things we can do with it.

GOM Company Director Lachlan Binns says, "Ten Thousand Hours is all about taking a look at the journey we all take to learn a new skill. It just so happens that the skills we do in Ten Thousand Hours are some of the most incredible acrobatics I have ever seen, and I’ve been doing this a long time. It's not every day you get to see something like this up close and personal."

Since their debut show Freefall premiered at Adelaide Fringe in 2010, Gravity & Other Myths has become a global sensation, performing for more than one million people across 45+ countries worldwide.