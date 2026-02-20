Head First Acrobats Return To Adelaide Fringe In 2026

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cal Harris and Thomas Gorham, co-founders of Head First Acrobats, will return to Adelaide Fringe in 2026 for their 12th year at the festival, taking on a triple role as performers, producers and co-directors of Fool’s Paradise.

Located in Victoria Square / Tarntanyangga, Fool’s Paradise is the only artist-led precinct at Adelaide Fringe run by current performers and producers. The precinct presents a program spanning circus, cabaret, comedy, physical theatre and family entertainment, alongside food, drink and late-night programming.

“Adelaide Fringe has been a huge part of our creative lives,” said Thomas Gorham. “Coming back for a 12th year — while performing, producing and precinct directing — feels like a natural evolution of the way we want to work.”

Cal Harris added that supporting emerging performers remains central to the precinct’s mission. “Being active performers ourselves means we understand what artists need — not just stages, but encouragement, trust and real opportunities.”

Fool’s Paradise will run throughout the festival from February 18 to March 22, open Wednesdays to Sundays from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Cal Harris and Thomas Gorham Performances at Fool’s Paradise

YOU & I – A physical theatre work exploring connection and love through movement.

ELIXIR REVIVED – A circus production featuring acrobatics and comedic performance.

ALL STAR CIRCUS – A showcase of circus artists presenting large-scale stunts and ensemble work.

THE GIANT BALLOON SHOW – A family-oriented performance centered on large-scale balloon comedy and spectacle.

KAPUT – A silent film-inspired physical comedy performance.

LASH OUT – A circus and cabaret production combining ensemble performance and high-energy acts.

Fool’s Paradise positions itself as a platform designed by working artists, emphasizing support for emerging talent while presenting established acts. The precinct operates as part of Adelaide Fringe from February 18 through March 22, 2026.