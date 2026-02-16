THE MIRROR Comes to Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gravity & Other Myths returns to Adelaide Fringe with award-winning spectacle. The Mirror is not your ordinary fringe show.

Gravity & Other Myths' (GOM) internationally acclaimed sensation fuses breathtaking acrobatics, live music, and cutting-edge technology into a boundary-pushing experience that audiences won't forget.

Winner of Best Circus at 2025 Adelaide Fringe, The Mirror comes to Adelaide direct from the Sydney Opera House, Berlin's Chamaleon Theatre, and a sell-out world tour.

The production invites audiences on an acrobatic journey of self-discovery that touches the core of the human experience.

GOM Company Director Lachlan Binns says, “The Mirror is the most innovative show we’ve ever put on. With this, we’ve completely pushed the boundaries on what you can achieve with physical theatre, and it’s incredibly humbling to see the response to The Mirror across the world and especially at home, Adelaide, and our home festival, Adelaide Fringe. We can’t wait to bring it back for an encore Fringe season in 2026.”

Receiving eight five- and four-and-a-half-star reviews at 2025 Adelaide Fringe, The Mirror is GOM’s most ambitious show to date; a powerful fusion of jaw-dropping acrobatics, mesmerising vocals, and nostalgic song. It peels back our layers of self-image, inviting audiences to revel in pure entertainment, spectacular physicality, and hilarious personal reflection.

Since their debut show, Freefall, premiered at Adelaide Fringe in 2010, GOM has become a global sensation, captivating audiences across 39 countries and performing for over a million people worldwide.

Featuring cutting-edge technology at its heart, the show creates a place of illusion, indulgence, and the physically improbable.

Performances run 20 February to 22 March, 6.15pm.