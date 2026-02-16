Adelaide Festival Centre Completes Major Redevelopment

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Adelaide Festival Centre has completed an extensive redevelopment, with the upgraded venue unveiled by South Australian Minister for Arts the Hon. Andrea Michaels MP, Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould and Adelaide Festival Centre Trust Chair the Hon. Karlene Maywald.

Audiences will first experience the refurbished spaces on Friday, February 27, with productions including a new staging of The Cherry Orchard in the Festival Theatre, History of Violence directed by Thomas Ostermeier in Dunstan Playhouse, and Re-shaping Identity in Space Theatre as part of Adelaide Festival programming.

Foyers will open from Monday, February 23, featuring the free exhibition From Mid-Century to Now: Selections from Adelaide Festival Centre’s Collections. The Dunstan Playhouse Riverdeck Café will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The ground floor of the Festival Theatre foyer has been renamed the Ian and Pamela Wall Foyer in recognition of their contribution to the arts, including a $10 million donation in 2025.

The redevelopment, designed by COX Architecture and delivered by managing contractor Built, began in June 2025. Managed jointly by the South Australian Department for Infrastructure and Transport, the Department of the Premier and Cabinet and Adelaide Festival Centre, the project employed more than 200 construction workers at its peak.

Upgrades include new auditorium seating in Festival Theatre, Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre; new foyer and auditorium lighting; new stage flooring in Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre; improved pedestrian access with a new lift and staircase; new carpet and foyer furniture in Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre; refurbished Festival Theatre dressing room wet areas; and upgrades to the Banquet Room.

South Australian Premier the Hon. Peter Malinauskas MP said, “South Australia is proud to be the festival state, and this extensive redevelopment ensures that Adelaide Festival Centre will remain the Heart of the Arts in our state, continuing to foster local talent and attract world class productions for many years to come.”

The Hon. Andrea Michaels MP added, “The Malinauskas Government is committed to cementing South Australia's legacy as a world-class arts, cultural and creative capital for the future. This upgrade will ensure generations to come can enjoy the power of the arts."

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould said, “I am delighted to welcome back our audiences to experience the beloved Adelaide Festival Centre as we re-open with greater accessibility and comfort for both our patrons and our artists.”

Opened in 1973, Adelaide Festival Centre was Australia’s first capital city performing arts centre and has hosted artists including Billy Crystal, Cate Blanchett, Ella Fitzgerald, Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell, Liza Minnelli, Nick Cave, Olivia Newton-John, Paul Kelly and Tim Minchin.

Personalised seat plaques are available for purchase for refurbished seats in Festival Theatre and Dunstan Playhouse.