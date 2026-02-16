THE SHAMROCKS Comes to Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Double Emmy Award-winning Irish sensation The Shamrocks brings its global smash to Adelaide for the first time, with a full season at Fringe 2026.

The Shamrocks – the world's number one traditional Irish show – is set to transform Gluttony’s The Virago into an unforgettable night of Irish song.

Think the greatest Irish pub singalong you’ve ever witnessed, as The Shamrocks – five mates (and brothers) from Northern Ireland who all happen to be world-class singers and performers – reimagine the Irish songbook in an Adelaide Fringe exclusive season from Friday 20 February to Saturday 22 March, including St Patrick’s Day.

Fresh from taking the world by storm, this Belfast-born phenomenon has turned some of the world's most iconic venues – the Sydney Opera House, London's Adelphi Theatre and the iconic Kennedy Center in Washington DC – into lively pub sessions with their reimagining of Irish folk standards.

Creator and West End Les Misérables star Raymond Walsh founded The Shamrocks in 2018 to celebrate the extraordinary talent he grew up with in Northern Ireland as well as showcasing how far the country has come.

Says Walsh: "Northern Ireland has such an incredible tradition when it comes to live music. On every street corner you will hear songs pouring out onto the streets from bars with musicians and the public singing at the top of their lungs. We bring that authentic Belfast atmosphere wherever we go and we know that the Adelaide Fringe is the perfect place for this.

“Through The Shamrocks, we honour our heritage while showing the new Belfast, the Belfast that we are proud to have grown up in. As a group of Catholic and Protestant guys, we hope we are an example of what can be achieved in the world through peace and reconciliation. We couldn’t be prouder of how far Northern Ireland has come from the days of the Troubles and our show is a true celebration of that.”

With over 100 million video views, 300,000 followers on social media, and performances in over 30 countries, The Shamrocks are reimagining the Irish songbook for a new generation.

They celebrate their cross-community roots in Northern Ireland and seamlessly blend traditional songs with original composition.

The Shamrocks' Adelaide Fringe season is presented by Andrew Kay and Associates, the team behind Bluey's Big Play, Van Gogh Alive, An Evening with Ottolenghi, and Adelaide Fringe favourites including The Choir of Man, Soweto Gospel Choir, and The History of House.

So raise a pint and prepare for an unforgettable night of Irish craic – 2 Emmy Awards, 100 million views, 30 countries, and one incredible Irish party you won't want to miss.

Performances run Friday 20 February – Saturday 22 March, various times.