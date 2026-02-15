Comedy ...EARNEST? to Make Australian Debut at Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audiences become the stars of the show in the Edinburgh Fringe smash hit ...Earnest?, an unpredictable twist on an Oscar Wilde comedy classic making its Australian debut at the Adelaide Fringe.

When a traditional production of Oscar Wilde's beloved The Importance of Being Earnest gets underway, everything seems perfectly on track — until disaster strikes. The lead actor fails to arrive on cue, and an unsuspecting audience member is suddenly thrust into the spotlight to save the show.

What follows is a madcap medley of impromptu games and spontaneous solutions as the desperate director does his best to keep this "faithful" production going. Direct from a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, the comedy sensation will enjoy its Australian premiere season exclusively at Adelaide Fringe.

Running from Friday, February 20 to Sunday, March 22 at Gluttony's The Peacock, this one-of-a-kind production — from the award-winning interactive theatre company Say It Again, Sorry? — promises a different show every single night with casting real audience members. With stage whiskey being swapped, off-the-cuff auditions being held, and muffins being eaten (no matter what state they're in), there's no telling what this version of Earnest will deliver. And when more audience members are drafted in to replace an ever-thinning cast, all bets are off.

"...Earnest? is an experiment in joyful chaos, where the unpredictability of live theatre is embraced rather than controlled," said director and co-writer Simon Paris. "You might think you know this chaotic story of love, mistaken identity and double-lives, but you have never seen it like this before. Filled with wicked Wildean wit and bursting with Bunburying, ...Earnest? is a hilarious and unpredictable twist on the world's favorite comedy classic.

For fans of The Play That Goes Wrong and Noises Off, ...Earnest? is performed by the UK's Say It Again, Sorry? Team, direct from London.

...Earnest? runs Friday, February 20 through Sunday, March 22 at The Peacock, Gluttony at 8 p.m.