CYCLOPS: A SATYR PLAY To Make Australian Premiere At Adelaide Fringe 2026

Adelaide Fringe will host the Australian premiere of Cyclops: A Satyr Play, a solo work written and performed by Canadian actor and writer Griffin Hewitt, with original music by Juliette Jones. The production will run from Feb. 24 through March 22, 2026, at Judy’s, a 30-seat venue at Holden Street Theatres.

Created during the pandemic to allow for audience interaction at a distance, the 60-minute production explores the theme of choice—those made freely and those imposed—and the impact those decisions have on others. The work blends interactive theatre with a contemporary club-inspired atmosphere.

According to Hewitt, the piece examines how people navigate risk and consequence. “The show is the kind of wild night out that starts off with flashing lights and dancing like nobody's watching, takes some twists and turns as you realise you didn't make a plan to get home, and you end up regretting a few major choices along the way — but hey, at least you made some memories right? Or... did you?” he said. “'Cyclops: A Satyr Play' is a big party, and I can't wait to bring the show to Adelaide Fringe for its Australian premiere. Everyone is invited to come and play.”

The production is presented by Panic Theatre and Joanne Hartstone Presents, with support from Canada’s Talk Is Free Theatre (TIFT), which previously won Best Theatre at Adelaide Fringe in 2020 for Every Brilliant Thing. Joanne Hartstone said, “This show is going to catch fire. Griffin Hewitt is of the most daring and urgent theatre makers in the world right now. 'Cyclops' an exclusive experience that Fringe audiences cannot afford to miss. With only 30 tickets each night, this will sell out. Tell everyone!”

INFORMATION & TICKETS

Venue

Judy’s at Holden Street Theatres

32–34 Holden Street, Hindmarsh, Kaurna Country

Content Rating: MA15+

Duration: 60 minutes

Sessions

Tue 24 – Fri 27 Feb: 8:15 p.m.

Sat 28 Feb: 4 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.

Sun 1 Mar: 4 p.m.

Tue 3 – Fri 6 Mar: 8:15 p.m.

Sat 7 Mar: 4 p.m.

Sat 7 – Fri 13 Mar: 8:15 p.m.

Sat 14 Mar: 4 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.

Sun 15 Mar: 4 p.m.

Tue 17 – Fri 20 Mar: 8:15 p.m.

Sat 21 Mar: 4 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.

Sun 22 Mar: 4 p.m.