WIESENTHAL to Make Australian Premiere at Adelaide Fringe

The show Wiesenthal will come to the Adelaide Fringe following a sold-out Edinburgh season (2023) and London run (2024), with performances at the Ayers House State Dining Room.

It is based on the life of Simon Wiesenthal, who survived the Holocaust and devoted the rest of his life to bringing Nazi war criminals to justice. Filled with hope, humanity and humor, it is the true story of an ordinary man who did extraordinary things.

Intelligent, funny, flawed and noble, Wiesenthal was a universal hero. His unbelievable dedication and tenacity over decades is honoured in this play. It takes place on his final day in his Vienna office in 2003.

This powerful, internationally acclaimed show makes its Australian debut for a limited run at the Adelaide Fringe for 10 performances only, Wednesday, February 25 – Sunday, March 8.

"Every time I do this show, every time I say these words, either in rehearsal or performance, I am struck by the way they resonate with me and the world I find myself in today," said performer Christopher C. Gibbs. "It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work on Tom Dugan's powerful and moving play. And now, I’m delighted to finally perform this incredible work in Australia."

"Wiesenthal has, unfortunately, become more important and more and more relevant," said director Mark Liebert. "There has been an escalation world wide of hate and intolerance empowered by governments. In an effort to be part of the necessary education that will increase awareness and ensure that what happened then will never happen again we have produced Wiesenthal. And we bring it to Australia in an effort to keep spreading the word. Never Forget."

Also coming to the 2026 Adelaide Fringe and starring the creative team behind Wiesenthal, Christopher Gibbs and Mark Liebert, Waiting for Hamlet will be performed from Thursday, March 12 through Saturday, March 14.

Wiesenthal's creative team includes Tom Dugan (writer), Christopher C Gibbs (performer), Mark Liebert (director), Josh Liebert (sound designer) and Seabright Live (general manager).

Performances are on Wednesday, February 25 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, February 26 at 6 p.m.; Friday, February 27 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, February 28 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 1:30 p.m.