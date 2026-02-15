TUNE IN! THE FREQUENCY WITHIN to Premiere at Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From the award-winning creators of five-star Fringe hit Amazônia comes Tune In! The Frequency Within, an electrifying new family dance-theatre experience that transforms emotional literacy into an unforgettable sci-fi adventure.

The interactive spectacle from TQ Productions – and starring TQ’s Director Talita Fontainha (ALMA BRAZIL!) — combines DJing, choreography, and emotional wellbeing.

Perfect for young audiences, Tune In! will enjoy its premiere season at Woodville Town Hall from Saturday 7 March to Monday 9 March.

Set on Talitrea, a visionary planet powered entirely by sound, Tune In! follows Echo on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery. When the mischievous Glitch disrupts Echo's inner flow, audiences witness a groundbreaking performance where the protagonist learns to remix their thoughts in real-time using an actual DJ controller, guided by Decka, a wise Neurodeck mentor.

At its core, Tune In! teaches young people practical self-regulation techniques through the universal language of rhythm and creativity.

"This is the show I wish I could have experienced when I was a kid," said Fontainha. "It’s high energy and fun but it asks a question every young person grapples with: How do we reset our minds when everything feels out of sync? ... We've created a world where emotional wellbeing isn't just talked about — it's experienced through movement, music, and storytelling."

A Fringe Fund recipient, the show invites audience participation, transforming passive viewers into active participants in Echo's journey toward emotional balance. By combining cutting-edge performance art with evidence-informed wellbeing practices, the show provides children and families with accessible tools for managing emotions long after the curtain falls.

Building on the success of their previous critically acclaimed work, Amazonia, the creative team behind Tune In!, continues to push boundaries in how performing arts can educate while entertaining, making complex concepts like self-regulation tangible and exciting for younger audiences.

Tune In! represents a bold new direction in family theatre — one where art meets emotional intelligence, and where every beat, movement, and visual creates a pathway to greater self-awareness.

Tune In! The Frequency Within runs Saturday, March 7 to Monday, March 9 at The Kingfisher, Gluttony at 4 p.m.