EAT THE RICH Set for Australian Premiere at 2026 Adelaide Fringe

The critically acclaimed show of Edinburgh Fringe, Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x) is making its Australian debut at Holden Street Theatres as part of the 2026 Adelaide Fringe from 17 Feb- 22 Mar 2026.

The award-winning autobiographical one-woman play written by and starring Jade Franks is the recipient of the 2025 Holden Street Theatres Edinburgh Fringe Award. The show transfers to Adelaide directly from a sold-out season at London's Soho Theatre in January.

The show delivers a witty, irreverent exploration of class, privilege, and the lengths we go to succeed in a system that's stacked against us. With a bold voice and a gutsy heart at its core, this coming-of-age story examines the complexities of identity, ambition, and the sacrifices we make to climb the social ladder-no matter the cost.

Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x), follows a bright, working-class Liverpudlian student who earns a place at Cambridge University, only to secretly take a job as a cleaner to make ends meet - risking everything if she is caught breaking university rules and social codes. Inspired by her own experience, Jade navigates this new world of privilege where students aren't supposed to have jobs, let alone work for the very people they socialise with. Her double life becomes a constant tightrope walk between ambition, shame, and survival.

Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x) is being labelled as the "new Fleabag" for its raw and humorous exploration of culture and class. In a major coup the show is currently in development for a Netflix adaptation. The play, winner of the Scotsman's Fringe First Award, The Flipa Braganca Award and featured on the New York Times and The Telegraph's must- see show lists is amongst the most talked about theatre in the world.

Holden Street Theatres Artistic Director Martha Lott said that Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x) is the must-see show for the 2026 Fringe season.

"Holden Street Theatres is beyond proud to bring this exceptional show to Australia for the first time. Every accolade is completely warranted for this clever and stunning play. This is the opportunity to see what everyone is talking about in what no doubt will be the hit of the Adelaide Fringe", she said.

For Jade Franks the opportunity to bring that Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x) to Australia for the Adelaide Fringe is an absolute dream come true.

Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x) is produced by double Oliver- award nominated JFR Productions (For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets To Heavy, Blue Mist) Directed by Tatenda Shamiso (NO I.D., The Royal Court; Sundown Kiki, Young Vic Theatre) Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x) is proudly presented in Adelaide by Holden Street Theatres.