FULL OF GRACE Will Premiere at Adelaide Fringe 2026

After the acclaimed international tour of his award-winning show Tonight!, Andrea Barello will return to Adelaide for the Australian premiere of Full of Grace, his newest comedic adventure.

Full of Grace follows Father Andrea, a very peculiar clergyman as he administers a very peculiar worship service. With hoses-down of holy water and parishioners caught somewhere between a prayer and a macarena, this 60-year-old Padre clearly grew up Catholic in the most Catholic country. He can't get you to Italy, but he might help get you to heaven. Let him guide you on the path to salvation. Come, repent of your sins!

Full Of Grace is created and performed by Andrea Barello, and presented as part of Adelaide Fringe 2026. Performances run March 5-10, 8:30pm at Arthur Arthouse (Cubby House) and March 13-14 and March 20-21, 10:50pm at The Courtyard of Curiosities (The Chapel).

About Andrea Barello

Andrea Barello was born and raised in Italy. When he's not clowning around the world, he's based in Los Angeles, where he hikes in the Hollywood hills and creates silly clown acts. He's the creator of the award-winning show Tonight! a clown who wanted to be loved.