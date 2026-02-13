Arthur Hull Brings FLOP! To Adelaide Fringe 2026 With Updated Musical Cabaret

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

James Seabright will present FLOP! at Adelaide Fringe 2026, starring 2025 Best Emerging Artist winner Arthur Hull. The updated musical cabaret will feature songs drawn from some of Broadway and West End’s lesser-known and critically challenged productions, reframing them through performance and commentary. Hull previously debuted the show at Adelaide Fringe, where it received the Best Emerging Artist Award before transferring to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The production assembles selections from a range of commercially unsuccessful and critically panned musicals, alongside lesser-known works that have since developed cult followings. Structured as a fast-paced cabaret, the show combines live vocals with contextual insights into the history and reception of each featured title.

Following its 2025 Adelaide Fringe premiere, FLOP! went on to play the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it received the Best Entertainment award at the Dark Chat Awards. The show also appeared at Melbourne Comedy Festival.

Hull was a top three finalist on Adam Lambert’s team on The Voice Australia (Channel 7) and is Australia’s National Busking Champion 2024. A graduate of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, he created FLOP! as his first solo show in 2024.