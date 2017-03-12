Welcome to Their Rock- Meet the Cast of COME FROM AWAY!

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Come From Away, the new musical based on the stories of those left stranded on airplanes during 9/11, opens tonight at the Gerald Shoenfeld Theatre.

Come From Away is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Toronto. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers-spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

Petrina Bromley (Bonnie & Others) - Stratford Festival: As You Like It, The Hypochondriac; Royal Alexandra/La Jolla Playhouse/Seattle Rep: Come From Away; National Arts Centre: Enron, The Sound of Music, Tartuffe, Metamorphoses; Artistic Fraud of Newfoundland: Oil and Water; AfterImage; Fear of Flight. Twitter: @petieb. Ms. Bromley proudly hails from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Geno Carr (Oz & Others) - Gratefully making his Broadway debut! A BroadwayWorld and Craig Noel award nominee, Geno has appeared Off-Broadway, on national tours and regionally at La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Cygnet Theatre, Heritage Theatre and many others. Favorite credits include: Allegiance, The Producers, The Foreigner, Next to Normal, The Full Monty, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Assassins, and Little Shop of Horrors. MFA, Sarah Lawrence College, Dual BA, Hartwick College. For my amazing family. www.GenoCarr.com

Jenn Colella (Beverley & Others) - Broadway: If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off-Broadway: Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, Slut, Closer Than Ever. Regional: Annie Get Your Gun (PCLO); Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus); Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV: "Feed The Beast;" "Elementary;" "All My Children;" "The Good Wife;" "Rescue Me." Film: Uncertainty (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). M.F.A. Acting, UC Irvine.

Joel Hatch (Claude & Others) - Broadway: Billy Elliot, Annie. Off Broadway: Adding Machine: A Musical (OBIE, Lucille Lortel Award). National Tours: Showboat, Ragtime, Beauty and the Beast. Regional: Goodman: House and Garden; Chicago Shakes: Cymbeline; Writers Theatre: Another Part Of The Forest; Indiana Rep: Inherit The Wind; ALLIANCE THEATRE: Bull Durham. TV: "The Good Wife," "Boardwalk Empire," "Elementary," "Prison Break."

Rodney Hicks (Bob & Others) - Beyond anything credits can say - I am grateful. For this show, these people, this moment and journey to right now. My hope is that our piece moves you to a place of peace, joy and renewed faith in the human spirit. Peace and Love. www.rodneyhicks.net. Instagram: Rodney_Hicks. Twitter: @Rodneyhicksnow. Facebook: Rodney Hicks.

Kendra Kassebaum (Janice & Others) - Broadway: Wicked, Rent, Assassins, Leap of Faith; MTC: The Receptionist; Roundabout: A Little Night Music; Regional: Seattle Rep/Ford's Theatre: Come From Away; Actor's Theatre of Louisville; Arizona Theatre Co. Other: Sundance Writer's Lab; San Jose Rep; 5th Avenue; Ordway; Florida Stage; St Louis Muny. Film: The Other Woman. Recordings: Come From Away, Leap of Faith, Grammy-nominated Assassins.

Chad Kimball (Kevin 1 & Others) - La Jolla/Seattle Repertory/Ford's Theatre: Come From Away (Kevin 1). Broadway: Memphis (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms); Lennon; Into the Woods; The Civil War; Good Vibrations. Off-Broadway: Finian's Rainbow; My Life With Albertine; Godspell; Murder in the First. Regional: Sweeney Todd; Baby; Chess; Little Fish. TV: "The Good Wife," "Wallflowers." Chad won a Bistro Award for his solo cabaret show. More at www.chadkimball.com. Twitter: @chadkimball1.

Lee MacDougall (Nick & Others) - Nat. Tours: Wizard of Oz dir. Jeremy Sams, Mamma Mia! dir. Phyllida Lloyd. Regional: Come From Away; La Jolla, Seattle Rep, Ford's Theatre. Stratford Festival: Amadeus with BrIan Bedford, The Music Man dir. Susan Schulmann, Shaw Festival: dir. Christopher Newton, Canstage: Urinetown dir. John Rando, Drayton, Charlottetown. Playwright: High Life at Primary Stages, also The Ginkgo Tree, Who Has Seen the Wind. Screenplay, film adaptation of High Life. www.leemacdougall.ca.

Caesar Samayoa (Kevin 2/Ali & Others) - Broadway: Sister Act, The Pee Wee Herman Show. Select Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Delacorte Theater), Shakespeare's R&J, Bernstein's Mass (Carnegie Hall). Credits include leading roles in Film, TV, Off-Broadway and Regional Theatre Companies including The Public Theatre, Yale Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Goodspeed Musicals, and Tectonic Theater Project. Caesar has also appeared as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center and various national and international concert tours. BFA, Ithaca College. CaesarSamayoa.com. @CaesarSamayoa.

Q. Smith (Hannah & Others) - A heartfelt, thank you to all involved: My amazing cast members, David and Irene, Christopher Ashley, the entire creative team, crew, the coolest band on Broadway, and Junkyard Dog Productions. A special thank you to my parents and family for always believing in me, BRS/GAGE, my light, and my beautiful friends. I dedicate this show to Hannah O'Rourke and her family and the people of Newfoundland. Ithaca College Graduate. Psalm 139. www.QdotSmith.com

Astrid Van Wieren (Beulah & Others) - A Dora award-winning actress for This Wide Night (Mercury), Astrid originated the roles of Germaine in Belles Soeurs, The Musical (Segal/NAC) and Fielding in The Colony of Unrequited Dreams (Artistic Fraud). She also originated roles in Myth of The Ostrich (Toronto Fringe); The Way Back to Thursday (Theatre Passe Muraille) and Baal - a rock 'n roll play (Mercury). www.the-river-you-step-in.ca

Sharon Wheatley (Diane & Others) - "I can't believe we're here!" Previous Broadway includes, Avenue Q, LES MISERABLES, Cats and The Phantom of the Opera. Sharon sings with symphonies around the country, writes, and mentors young performers. Sharon is joyfully mother to Charlotte (19) and Beatrix (9) who make life worth living. Many thanks to Rachel Hoffman, Craig Holzberg, and Chris Ashley. Dedicated to her parents who were traveling internationally on 9/11, and to all who suffered on that day.

