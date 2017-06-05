Voting NOW OPEN for 2017 BWW Dance Awards!

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2017 BWW Dance Awards! Dance professionals, professional dance companies, and professional dance productions in all dance genres in any part of the United States and Canada are eligible. The awards honor professional dance that took place from January 1st to December 31st 2016. Our editors have set the categories, our readers submitted the nominees, and now you get to vote!

Vote today for your favorites! Voting ends on July 6, 2017.

Following the voting period, our staff will audit the awards for duplicate votes and the winners will be announced soo after!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorites in the professional dance world get the recognition they deserve.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE!

