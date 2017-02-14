Valentine's Day, Tony Danza, and Carmen Cusack at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination

Tickets & Info: (646)-476-3551

254 W 54th St. Celalr, NYC 10019



Coming up at Feinstein's/54 Below:



LOVE I HEAR: BROADWAY COUPLES CELEBRATE VALENTINE'S DAY

FEB 14 at 7PM & 9:30PM | GET TICKETS

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than to hear some of the world's most romantic songs sung by Broadway's favorite couples? Expect an enchanting atmosphere as Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates love, passion, and romance with real-life Broadway couples singing their favorite love songs. The lush music of Richard Rodgers, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Kern will fill your hearts as your favorite Broadway twosomes share these

heartfelt classics in the name of love this Valentine's Day.

TONY DANZA: STANDARDS & STORIES

FEB 24 & 25 at 7PM | GET TICKETS



Tony Danza, perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television's most cherished and long-running series, Taxi and Who's The Boss, has also established himself as a Broadway star and a cabaret song and dance man. Danza and his talented four-piece band combine timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances. Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, as well as selections from the hit Broadway musical Honeymoon in Vegas (which Danza also starred in), while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

MELISSA MANCHESTER

MAR 3 - 4 at 7PM & 9:30PM | GET TICKETS



Back by popular demand! Native New Yorker Melissa Manchester is a Grammy®

Award-winning singer/songwriter who also holds the distinction of being the

first singer ever to have two Academy Award®-nominated songs in the same

year ("Through The Eyes Of Love" from Ice Castles and "I'll Never

Say Goodbye" from The Promise) and to perform them both in the same

Oscar® telecast. She has thrilled musical theatre audiences with her

leading roles in the national tours of Song and Dance and Music of the

Night, and she developed a television following as Maddie, the mother of

the title character on "Blossom."

CARMEN CUSACK

MAR 8 at 9:30PM & MAR 14 - 16 at 7PM | GET TICKETS



Bright Star Tony Award® nominee Carmen Cusack returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after a sold out summer engagement! After her time on the West End as Fantine in LES MISERABLES, Cusack toured as the leading lady of both Wicked and South Pacific. Cusack, who consistently delivers deeply emotional performances, has been widely recognized for her sensitivity to past pains and joys during each moment onstage. Join us for an evening with Carmen Cusack as she shares with us the stories and songs which brought her to Broadway.

Visit our website to see the full calendar of events at 54Below.com .

254 West 54th Street | Cellar | 646.476.3551

Related Articles