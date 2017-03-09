VIDEO: Mark Ruffalo Talks Returning to Broadway in THE PRICE

Mark Ruffalo stopped by this morning's GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss his return to Broadway for the first time in ten years in THE PRICE. Shared the actor, "Someone said to me, 'what would be your dream right now?' and I said 'I want to get back on the stage with a great group of actors, just a straight play, no bells and whistles, just actors going at it on the stage', and the next day I got an offer for this play." Watch the appearance below!

Roundabout Theatre Company presents Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub,Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito in a new Broadway production ofArthur Miller's The Price, directed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founder, Terry Kinney. Arthur Miller's The Price opens officially on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This is a limited engagement through May 7, 2017 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Mark Ruffalo stars as "Victor Franz," Tony Shalhoub as "Walter Franz,"Jessica Hecht as "Esther Franz" and Danny DeVito as "Gregory Solomon."

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz(Ruffalo) gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. His wife, his estranged brother, and the wily furniture dealer hired to appraise their possessions all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice. One of the most personal plays by the consummate voice of the American everyman, Arthur Miller's The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future.

Image courtesy of ABC

