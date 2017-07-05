OSLO
Click Here for More Articles on OSLO

VIDEO: Hillary & Bill Clinton Greeted with Rousing Applause at OSLO Performance

Jul. 5, 2017  

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton took in a performance of the Tony Award -winning play Oslo on Monday, July 3rd. The couple was one again greeted with rousing applause and cries of 'We love you Hillary' from audience members in attendance. Following the performance, the Clintons met with Oslo playwright and Tony Award winner J.T. Rogers. Check out tweets from the appearance below!


About Oslo: How did the 1993 Middle East peace talks come to be held secretly in a castle in the middle of a forest outside Oslo?

A darkly funny and sweeping new play, Oslo tells the surprising true story of the back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords between the Israelis and Palestinians. As he did with such wit and intelligence in Blood and Gifts, J.T. Rogers presents a deeply personal story set against a complex historical canvas: a story about the individuals behind world history and their all too human ambitions. Directed by Bartlett Sher.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

buy tickets


 

Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk



  • VIDEO: Hillary & Bill Clinton Greeted with Rousing Applause at OSLO Performance
  • World Series of Poker Main Event to Air Live Daily for First Time
  • MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR on NBC Tops Big 4 Networks Combined
  • MASTERS OF ILLUSION Continues with New Back-to-Back Episodes on The CW
  • VIDEO: Sneak Peek: Zendaya Slays Erykah Badu Classic 'Tyrone' on LIP SYNC BATTLE
  • VIDEO: WILL & GRACE Cast Get the Party Started in All-New NBC Revival Promo

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com