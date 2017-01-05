Up on the Marquee: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is up on the marquee, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the exciting new look for the Lunt-Fontanne! The new musical version, starring two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle, is set to begin previews on March 28th, 2017. Opening night is April 23rd, 2017.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatreDavid Greig and choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse. The production includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusseand Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson returns to Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for the Broadway production as scenic and costume designer.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will also feature lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, puppet design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, and orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



